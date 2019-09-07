Along with the cooling weather, the change in seasons brings a new season full of fun family activities to enjoy in Newberry! Here are 10 fall favorites for you and your family to consider exploring this autumn in the “City of Friendly Folks.”

1. Start your fall at the Rodeo!

The annual Newberry Ag Expo returns to PD Johnson Farm September 6 and 7. The event features bouncy houses, a mechanical bull, ag education, and fair style food. The main event is the S.C. High School Rodeo Association’s annual rodeo! High School age students rodeo for college scholarships and prizes, all to the delight of the audience. Details on this event can be found at www.newberryagexpo.org

2. Enjoy Kids Fun Day with the NFD

Don’t miss an afternoon of activity for the kids from the Newberry Fire Department. The annual Kids Fun Day takes place on September 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the City of Newberry Recreation Complex! Come out for an afternoon to learn more about our local first responders and utilities that work to support and keep our community safe. In the past the NFD has hosted Law Enforcement, DNR, Forestry, Dive Team, Haz-Mat, Search and Rescue teams, and others! Tour their work vehicles, enjoy fire safety relays, water splash zone with the NFD, free giveaways, snow cones, bounce houses, and more, all free! For details call 803-321-1030. Please note many areas of the complex are still under construction — what a great opportunity to see it in progress!

3. Fall for the Great Outdoors

In addition to festivals and football, fall is the perfect time of year to get outside and experience the Great Outdoors of Newberry. Consider a hike, bike ride, or picnic in nearby Lynch’s Woods or Sumter National Forest to take in the natural splendor of fall color. More structured outdoor fun can be found at local farms including Do-Si-Jo’s and Lever Farms, featuring corn mazes and pumpkin patches just minutes from town. Looking for a unique experience? Check out Carolina Pride Pastures. Their National Alpaca Farm Days September 28 and 29 give visitors the opportunity to see a functioning alpaca farm and possibly go home with unique gifts! Of course, you can always keep your outdoor experience close to home — go leaf peeping in your own neighborhood, host a s’more’s roast for friends and family, or simply hang a hammock and curl up with a cozy blanket and good book in your own backyard.

4. Have the wurst time at the Newberry Oktoberfest

Celebrating its 18th year, the Newberry Oktoberfest transforms downtown for one-day-only into a German heritage festival and craft fair. This event offers activities for all ages to enjoy — including authentic German cuisine, German style biergartens, handpicked art and craft vendors, live craft demos, music, a traditional German dress contest, and the Kindertown family fun zone. There is so much to see and do in downtown Newberry during Oktoberfest! You’ll want to be sure to save October 5 to your calendar and make plans now to attend! Visit www.newberryoktoberfest.com for event details and more.

5. Newberry College Homecoming Week

Football season is here, and Newberry College will be hosting six games at home this fall, the fourth of which culminates Newberry College’s Homecoming Week. Each year the college hosts a robust schedule of public activities to get hyped for the big game weekend. Bonfires, lawn parties, face painting, parades, tailgating, and more all leading up to the main event the week of October 7 through 12. For details visit www.newberry.edu/homecoming.

6. Boys Farm Annual Fall Festival

All are welcome to the annual Fall Festival at Boys Farm where “making a difference and having a great time” are one in the same. The event features free hay rides around the 300+ acre farm and pond, pony rides from the horses cared for on site, bouncy houses, and live bluegrass from Amick Junction. Barbecue plates will be for sale, proceeds of which will benefit Boys Farm. The fun takes place October 12 from 11 am to 4 p.m. Details can be found at www.boysfarm.org.

7. Enoree River Harvest Festival

Imagine an afternoon unwinding on a wrap around porch with a glass of wine as you tap your toes to the music of a local band, occasionally getting up to peruse booths from artisans and crafters and grabbing a bite to eat from a local food truck. This could be you at Enoree River Winery’s annual Newberry Harvest Festival. The event is scheduled for October 12 from 11 am to 6 pm. Can’t make the big day? They will continue the fun on Sundays at their Pack the Porch live music series as well. For details on the winery’s fall events visit www.enoreeriverwinery.com/events.

8. Paint your pumpkin in downtown Newberry!

This fall the Newberry Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Pumpkin Decorating Party in front of Community Hall. On the afternoon of Sunday, October 20, pumpkins will be provided to the first 100 participants who are ages 12 and under, and painting/decorating supplies will be provided. What will your family create? A happy pumpkin? Pumpkin goblin? Maybe you’ll draw your inspiration from downtown and paint a Newberry themed pumpkin! Call 803-276-4274 for details on this fun fall activity.

9. Quality Shows & Oyster Roasts

The 2019 season at the Newberry Opera House offers quality shows, acts, and more every week. The concerts and shows of amazing variety are made possible in part by the Newberry Opera House Guild’s efforts to promote and support the venue. Consider giving back to the Opera House by attending the annual Guild Oyster Roast at the Waldrop Family Farm. The event features Bowens Island oysters, Carolina BBQ, peel n’ eat shrimp, beer, and wine. Save the date for food and fun on Sunday, November 3. Contact the Newberry Opera House for tickets by calling 803-276-6264 or visit www.newberryopreahouse.com.

10. Veteran’s Day Parade

Featuring local ROTC groups, scouts, bands, and the Newberry area American Legion (the organizers of the event), as well as the patriotic displays of support of our local Veterans and active duty Armed Forces, the Newberry Veteran’s Day Parade returns this fall! Come downtown donning red, white, and blue to show your support for our Vets. The parade is followed by a short service honoring our

Veterans and a meal for veterans that are present, sponsored by Samsung. Don’t miss it on November the 9 at 10 am. For details contact Henry Brooks at 924-3629 or Eugene Brooks at 276-0408.

BONUS: The Newberry Museum- Opening this fall!

The highly anticipated opening of The Newberry Museum is expected to occur this fall! This project, funded in part by the voter supported Newberry County penny sales tax initiative passed in 2016, lovingly renovated downtown Newberry’s Taylor Building (known by many as the old post office or library) to house a first-rate museum focused on bringing Newberry’s history to the people. The museum is expected to hold permanent and rotating exhibits where visitors can learn about the histories of each of Newberry’s municipalities, Newberry College, the origins of Newberry, notable figures, and much more, including a video theater, mezzanine, and children’s museum area. Stay tuned for opening day by visiting their website www.thenewberrymuseum.com.

