Peeking into the classroom from my dad’s right hip as we stood in the hallway, I was absolutely, positively, no-way, ain’t-gonna-do-it certain that I would not set foot in that classroom. But, after he peeled me off his leg and reminded that my first grade class included many of the same people my kindergarten class did, I ventured in…slowly and carefully.

Many students feel anxieties when starting any new year, especially a transition year like first grade, sixth grade, or ninth grade. While anxiety is an emotion, it has a direct impact on the body and can result in physical issues like an upset stomach, especially in children.

But don’t worry, it’s not unusual for kids to need a little extra help adjusting to the start of school. Here are some tips from Dr. Laura Markham of Ahaparenting.com that will help.

1. Facilitate your child’s bonding with the school and teacher.

Kids need to feel connected to an adult they think will keep them safe. So when they aren’t with their parents, they need to transfer their attachment focus to their teacher, or they’re too anxious to settle down and learn. If you notice that your child doesn’t feel good about school, contact the teacher immediately. Just explain that he doesn’t seem to have settled in yet, and you hope the teacher can make a special effort to reach out to make him feel at home. You might ask the teacher to assign the child a special job, so your child feels connected and like they have a role to play each day.

2. Facilitate bonding with the other kids.

Kids need to feel bonded with at least one other child. Ask the teacher if she’s noticed who your child is hanging with. Ask your child which kids she’d like to invite over to play.

3. Give your child a way to hold onto you during the day.

For many kids, the biggest challenge is saying goodbye to you. You might put a laminated picture of the family in their backpack. Many also like a token for their pocket, such as a paper heart with a love note, or a pebble you found on the beach together, that he can hold for reassurance if he feels alone.

4. Help your child laugh out anxieties, not cry them out.

Giggling is your child’s way of venting anxiety, and any child who is having a tough school adjustment is feeling anxious — fearful — inside. Give her as many opportunities to giggle as possible. If you can spend some time every morning in play, or whatever gets her giggling, you’ll find that his separation from you at school goes more smoothly. The exception to this is tickling, since that seems to involve a different area of the brain and may even build up stress hormones. Instead, chase her around the house or have a pillow fight.

5. Be alert for signs about why your child is worried.

Most of the time, kids do fine after a few weeks. But occasionally, their unhappiness indicates a more serious issue: he’s being bullied, or can’t see the blackboard, or doesn’t understand anything and is afraid to speak up. Ask calm questions about his day, listen deeply, and reflect what he tells you so he’ll keep talking. Start conversations by reading books about school together; your librarian can help pick one out. If you sense a bigger issue that you can’t unearth, it’s time to call the teacher.

6. Make sure you’re a few minutes early to pick your child up.

This is crucial. Coming out of the school and not seeing you immediately will exacerbate any anxieties.

7. Create a calm household routine with early bedtimes and peaceful mornings.

Kids who aren’t well-rested often don’t have the internal resources to cope with the rigors of the school day. And get yourself to bed early too, so you can deal calmly with the morning rush and get everyone off to a happy start.

The benefits of feeling comfortable with and connected to school isn’t limited to academics. Kids who have a bond or commitment to school are less likely to use drugs. Beginning in the late elementary grades (Grades 4-6), a lack of school bonding and academic failure increases the risk of both drug use and delinquency.

So stay alert and engaged and your child will be all the stronger for it.

