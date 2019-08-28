Wow! What a storm that blew through last weekend! My family was out of town, but our phones sure did start to alert us as to what was going on via CodeRED and neighbors and other family texting.

We were fortunate to return to a home with power and no visible damage. Sure, the porch pillows were strewn about and there were limbs and debris throughout the yard, but we are among the fortunate ones in the downtown area. In observation, with as many large trees down, many others are fortunate that there wasn’t more destruction of cars, homes, and lives. There is much work left to do; but I, for one, am grateful. Hats off to Newberry Electric Cooperative, Duke Energy, and especially the City of Newberry Utilities for working tirelessly and quickly to restore power. Also, a big thanks to the other entities and organizations that helped in the efforts. Alternate shelter was quickly made available to those who were in need. We are fortunate to live in an area where most folks will readily unite to make a positive difference and help a neighbor.

Looking forward, the annual Chamber Mayoral Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 7:30-9:00 a.m. We will hear from each of the mayors in the county and learn what is going on in their respective municipalities. If you have not made reservations, do so quickly. There will be a $12 charge for this event.

Go ahead and save the date for the September Business After Hours to be held on Sept. 12. There is a change in our usual timeframe for this event. It will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at S.C. Works, 1840 Wilson Road in Newberry, adjacent to Piedmont Technical College. It is sponsored by both S.C. Works and COMET. Join us to learn more about the services of each entity.

Although fall is not here yet, it is on our radar. We took a break from golf last year, but we have scheduled this year’s Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament for October 30 at the Country Club of Newberry, with a noon start. All of the information is finalized. You can find it on our website at NewberryCountyChamber.com, on our Facebook page, or in our office. There are a number of ways in which you can be involved, event if you don’t play golf. Give us a call.

Contact us for additional information on any of the Chamber events and programs:

1209 Caldwell Street, downtown Newberry

803-276-4274

chamber@newberrycounty.org

Like us on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the Chamber, our members, and communities.

Michelle Long