In the sixties we discovered whale songs. We were thrilled to learn that these enormous animals spoke to each other across our great oceans. Save the Whales was founded in 1977 to educate us and to protect marine mammals.

In 1986 our nations agreed to a world wide ban on whale hunting. Now we learn that seismic searches for oil and the sonar from military experiments cause their heads to burst. Now they wash up on our shores with their bellies full of plastic. Now Japan and Norway and Iceland, among others, have resumed whale killing. What was it they were singing?

And what difference does it make, anyway, when our planet is being destroyed by human greed? It makes all the difference to us as individuals. Being the best that we can be, doing the best that we can do, caring as much as we can for all the creatures we can –– is the only meaningful distinction between the humans who are Us and the humans who are Them.

We all have our songs. They are a part of our voices. Music is born in us, a gift of our mothers, in the maternal heartbeat of our creation.

The same is true of all creatures born alive, all sentient beings with whom we share this bond. We are helpless to save the whales and dolphins, the great apes and the monkeys, the elephants and the tigers, but we have the power to do something for the bears and the buffalo, the wolves and coyotes, panthers and opossums and skunks and squirrels, and more immediately, cows and horses and chickens and dogs and cats.

In that nearly mystical relationship humans have with dogs, scientists have found that dogs respond to music pretty much as we do. With pleasing melody and harmonies they become more calm and relaxed. With rap, a limited vocabulary, and the rhythmic sound of the human voice, they can also relax. Kenneled dogs show reduced agitation, improved mood, and sleep, and lower anxiety. With heavy metal and loud dissonances, they are more anxious, excited, and tense. While we might imagine that their howling in response to the sirens of emergency vehicles indicates some foreboding of disaster, more likely, it’s one super good howl inspiring another.

Cats, not surprisingly, present quite a different response. They seem to be entirely indifferent to any sort of human music. In studies when music is composed for them, using the tonalities of their calls and voices, there is more response. Monkeys show a similar pattern.

Dairy cows produce 3 percent more milk in an environment with calming music. They prefer pop and classical music under 100 beats per minute. Both dogs and cows are curious about human music whether it’s good or bad. Horses synchronize their pace to the rhythm in music. We see this most clearly in dressage and tend to give the riders more credit for the horse’s performance than they might deserve. Elephants respond to human music and demonstrate a talent for percussion which is more reliable than that of humans.

There is evidence that extends beyond the live birth, maternal heartbeat group. Goldfish can distinguish one composer from another, when one produces food and the other does not. Plants grow away from the sounds of caterpillars crunching and toward the sounds of rushing water. In South Korea, farmers have found that playing Beethoven in the rice fields triggers the growth gene in the rice plant. We don’t know if they have ever tried Brahms.

Some tests have shown that animals are more empathic than humans when they listen to cross-species music. Some humans find animal “noise” merely irritating. Humans, generally, tend to be annoyed more often than other animals.

We have long known that music aids development in human children, and yet when the school curriculum is under stress, music is one of the first things to go. We have heard symphony orchestras made up of discarded children from city streets, and one of our most distinguished conductors is a product of that music rescue effort.

Cross-species music may be our best opportunity to find a universal communication with other living things. You might remember a film called “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” that dramatized that role of music in an extra-terrestrial meeting at Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. It is profoundly sad that the powers that be in our world are all primed to go to the Moon and Mars and to learn to communicate with “aliens” without first mastering the knowledge already available here, on land or in the sea.

Jay Booth Contributing Columnist