In a crisis situation, information is the key to protecting your family. This is why the Sheriff’s Office has worked extremely hard to provide various methods of keeping you informed. We have provided citizens in Newberry County with numerous apps, social media platforms, and free subscriptions to keep you up-to-date.

Every public safety agency and all local government in the County have partnered to deploy OnSolve’s CODE RED. This is one of our primary means of releasing breaking news, tips, community happenings, and general information for health and safety. CODE RED allows the user to pick to receive as much or as little information as they desire. In addition, the public safety and weather information, the user can sign up for news on community events and pubic utility notifications that are not considered an emergency. The messages come out in the form of text and via e-mail. Although we hope to use this only in extreme emergencies, it also has a voice notification via telephone. The user can choose how they wish to receive information.

As with any system, there are some drawbacks, but those can be easily overcome. If you choose text only, the message is limited to 160 characters. To get a complete message or read a press release, the user would have to get the e-mail notification or sign up for the various government’s web pages. CODE RED has a wonderful function of being able to get weather notifications. The system is so precise, it will only report the areas of concern. It is very likely that a storm warning would be issued for Whitmire, but not be issued for Little Mountain. Currently the system does not “follow me” on the cellphone, but is geared to the home address of the user. To get the follow me ability, you would have to pay the application .99 per month. CODE RED is working on providing this solution for free in the near future.

The Sheriff’s Office also provides SMART 911. This is a computer program that allows a resident to provide significant information on their household should they have a need to call 911 with an emergency. Any information provided is governed by the user. They can provide as little or as much information as the chose to supply. It advises a 911 tele-communicator of vital information like the areas small children or the infirmed are sleeping, pets that may need rescuing, medications should the caller be unable to provide, or contact information other than those in the home. The user can enter vehicle information and health information that follows them using their home or cell phone so they could be located and critical health information provided to first responders whether they are at home are traveling as long as their numbers are registered with Smart911. This system is not housed at the Sheriff’s Office and only is available when there is an active 911 call from the registered phone. Our operators cannot access this information at any time unless the person calls 911 and it only remains visible for a short time. This system is particularly good for the elderly that are living alone.

We also have a crime and information tool linked to our web page. The user can click on the tab, and see crime locations and road closings. The mapping is linked to our computer aided dispatch system. You can even sign up to receive alerts when an incident happens near your home or search crime, calls for service, and other interesting information on this map.

You can sign up for any or all of these useful tools by going to our web page www.newberrycountysheriff.com and look for the various banners. You can also like our Facebook page for information.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_id-978.jpg

Sheriff Lee Foster Contributing Columnist