YL Summer Camp Recap

Thank you for all of the donations and prayers for our summer camp trip to Windy Gap a couple weeks ago! Ephesians 3:20 describes God as the one “who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine,” and I cannot think of a better way to summarize what we saw God do at camp. Here are some of those things:

23 OUT OF THE 33 kids we took to camp stood up on the final day and declared that they had decided to follow Jesus. That’s almost 70 percent of our trip. Amazing!

We had seven campers sign up the week before camp. The miraculous part was that leaders and second timers have been praying for some of them all year and had invited them to camp multiple times already. Beyond that, God provided everything they needed financially in order to come to camp as well. Five of those seven began relationships with Christ.

Camp follow up these two weeks since we got back from camp has been impactful as well. We averaged close to twenty students daily, and some of them have begun reading the Bible for themselves for the very first time! A couple of them have already read multiple books of the Bible since we returned!

Right after we got back, some work crew spots opened up at another Young Life camp. Within two days, three of our guys turned around and went right back to camp to work (without pay and without their phones) because they wanted to make possible for others the same experience they had at camp. We have heard nothing but good things about them from those around them!

“I felt God for the first time when I sat alone and prayed.” – a Mid-Carolina High School senior

“I’ve always been looking for approval from my parents, friends, and girls, but I realize now that I can only ever be satisfied when I find that approval in Jesus.” – a Mid-Carolina High School senior

“We’re going to go back and change our school.” – a Newberry High School sophomore

Check out what a Newberry High School junior, said about camp in the screenshots below. (When she refers to “that book Fred gave us,” she is talking about the Bible!)

“This past week I had the privilege of worshiping God with my YoungLife friends and 360 other people, I’ve never met so many people hyped up for not only the music that happened, but the new life they were about to receive. It was truly Heaven on Earth! It was the best week of my life! I met people from all over the world, got pushed out of my comfort zone, smiled and laughed so hard my jaws hurt and most importantly…changed my life around and fixed my relationship with God! It was absolutely amazing! I used to think people over exaggerated when they said you feel completely different when you actually accept God, but I was wrong. I’ve never felt so much more alive than I have now. I’ve known God, I’ve heard about him my whole life, but I only knew him in my head — not in my heart, but now I can say he truly has my heart! This past week at Windy Gap has changed my life forever, thanks to my leaders I have officially started my walk with Jesus!”

There are dozens of other stories we hope to share with you beyond this column, but I am most excited about this next school year. Newberry County is going to look a lot different with so many kids excited about Jesus and eager to make their high schools look more like the kingdom of God!

Cole Harper is an area leader with Newberry County Young Life, he can be reached at coleharper@newberry.younglife.org.

