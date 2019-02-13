We can reduce the impact of breast cancer in S.C.

Approximately 3,740 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 670 die from the disease each year.

Breast cancer starts when the cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually form a tumor that can often be seen on an x-ray or felt as a lump. The tumor is cancer if normal breast cells have changed and instead of replacing old cells, they keep dividing and grow into a tumor. Breast cancer occurs almost entirely in women, but men can be diagnosed as well.

Screening for breast cancer is crucial for early detection. It is recommended that women in their 40’s should have the choice to start annual breast mammograms.

Women ages 50-74 should get mammograms every other year.

Risk factors- Every woman wants to know what she can do to lower her risk of breast cancer. Some of the facts associated with breast cancer are:

AGE – the risk of breast cancer goes up as one gets older. Approximately two out of three invasive breast cancers are found in women ages 55 and older.

FAMILY HISTORY – Women with close relatives who have been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher risk of developing the disease.

DRINKING ALCOHOL- Drinking alcoholic beverages – beer, wine, and liquor, increases a woman’s risk of breast cancer and dying from breast cancer.

RACE ETHNICITY – White women are slightly more likely to develop breast cancer than African American women and Hispanic and Asian women, but African American women are more likely to develop aggressive advanced-stage breast cancer diagnosed at a young age.

HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY- Use of hormone replacement therapy estrogen+progestin has been shown to increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

WEIGHT- After menopause, overweight and obese women have a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer compared to women who maintain a healthy weight.

Source: The information released is from the American Cancer Society and U.S. Prevention Services.

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

