Working to be the best agency in S.C.

Newberry County has long been known as one of the safest South Carolina counties to live; our Sheriff’s Office consistently solves more crimes than most other similar agencies. The reason we are safe and solve statistically higher numbers of crimes is the people who work here. We have a highly motivated and trained staff of deputies, both in the field and in our Detention Center, and very capable telecommunications officers in our advanced 911 center. While we are extremely proud of our staff and our accomplishments, it has steadily grown more difficult in recent years to maintain these attributes, due to the loss of critical personnel.

The demanding and often-dangerous nature of law enforcement jobs, lower than average wages, and a changing national perception of law enforcement (for the worse) are discouraging many from entering or remaining in our profession. So, we are losing people to safer work environments and more pay and not attracting the kinds of candidates needed to fill the resulting vacancies. In short, historically low employment rates and rising wages in the larger economy are on the verge of creating a crisis for law enforcement agencies that do not adapt.

A study by our County Administration Human Resources Department recently showed that over the past five years the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (law enforcement, jail, communications/911) has experienced an average turnover of 11 percent – twice the level of the county government as a whole. Some are leaving to go into the private sector, which offers higher wages and less danger. Those personnel committed to law enforcement for the long haul – those with highly valued experience and certifications – are going to competing agencies in adjoining counties and cities for more money.

Turnover is costly to any employer. In law enforcement, the cost is magnified because of the requirement that officers be certified through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. Due to high turnover rates in law enforcement, the average wait time to get into the mandatory 12-week training program is 160 days. Once that training is complete, there is an additional six to eight weeks of field training. It is during this protracted period that taxpayers suffer most – both from overtime pay and a department that is stretched too thin to offer optimal response. Adding insult to injury, the investment made locally in preparing personnel to serve in law enforcement at the highest levels is either wasted in some other industry or yielding dividends in some other jurisdiction.

The staff of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office works hard every day to be the best agency in South Carolina and protect our families and property. Be it on the front lines, in the Detention Center or in the Dispatch Room, you can be assured that we will not waver. Last weekend, I began discussions with our county council on plans to make sure these efforts are backed by a renewed commitment to attracting, developing and retaining the very best personnel. County Council shows a keen awareness for public safety in Newberry County. Our initial discussions were quite promising. In the months ahead, financial, political and public support will be crucial to our future as a law enforcement agency. As always in our profession, the stakes are high and we cannot afford to fall short.

Sheriff Lee Foster Contributing Columnist

Lee Foster is the sheriff of Newberry County.

