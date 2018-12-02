This past Friday, I went out to a ‘hobby store’ with my wife Linda, as she wanted to pick up some artificial flowers. I wandered around with her for awhile, being a bit bored, I decided to wait up front for her.
I got a picture and text from my daughter-in-law Kacey, in Michigan, with three of my grandkids.
I texted her a head shot of me: Saying at ‘hobby store.’
This is our texting as follows:
Kacey: You’re out on Black Friday???
Me: Well I am standing, holding a spot to check out. I have 12 women, some with kids behind me, because I am holding the line up until mom gets done, She is at back of store.
Me: I don’t know why they are upset, while I text.
Me: Wow, now 17, no 18 and some husbands, now 19.
Kacey: Dad, they’re not waiting to get into line are they??
Kacey: You need to just go find mom! Lol
Me: I can’t HEAR, this store manager. She seems to be saying something nice to me, but I CAN’T HEAR BECAUSE FOLKS IN LINE ARE SCREAMING AT SOMEONE.
Me: Oh, they are screaming at me.
Kacey: Haha. Dad just stay there you’ll be on TV soon. Lol
Me: Well they called over the loudspeaker for Linda to pick up husband at front.
Me: Here she comes now.
Me: We are leaving now.
Me: Why is everyone cheering at me??
I did enjoy writing the above text, back and forth with Kacey while waiting for Linda, and creating a story of humor.
After getting home I realized, I would of probably have been one of the people in line, disgusted, in a rush, kids screaming. Another example would be after a light turns green and someone is texting, or someone texting while waiting to be checked out. I would not be a happy camper. The biggest “Faux Pas” is watching most people sitting at a restaurant texting, while one person, usually the one paying is sitting silently. It has happened to me, graciously but sternly, I ask while sitting at the table put the cell phones down. It seems again they find life outside of the cell phone.
Enjoy the holidays.
Till next time!
Louis W. Neiger, CLU, is retired from insurance and security planning, he lives in Newberry. He can be reached at lwneiger@juno.com.