This week I celebrated my four year anniversary as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. In many ways it does not seem possible it has been four years. Also this week we celebrate Thanksgiving and I/we have a lot to be thankful for.

I, like many, am thankful for my family and loved ones. I am thankful for my health which this year improved considerably thanks to one of our fine physicians at NCMH. I am thankful for freedom and peace which continues to be defended by the brave military men and women each year. I am thankful for friends, fellow employees and volunteers.

Although I do not say it often enough I am truly blessed.

Four years ago, I was blessed to be placed in a position that already had so much potential, to take a small rural hospital from Good to Great. Many achievements have occurred in the past four years, but in no way can I begin to take much of the credit for such. Four years ago, I stated during my interview that my style of management was surrounded around five basics pillars. Those five pillars were Quality; Patient/Customer Satisfaction; Strong, Respected Employees; Growth; and Financial Stability.

Today, four years later, I still manage Newberry County Memorial Hospital based on the same pillars. Let’s discuss each Pillar:

1. Quality – Outstanding Patient Care delivered in a compassionate style that is evidenced based, performed with “state of the art” equipment by qualified physicians and technicians:

When I arrived at NCMH the perception of the Emergency Department was lower quality, slow/non-compassionate service, and not the Emergency Department of choice. Much work has been performed in the past few years. We currently have six Emergency Medicine Board Certified Physicians seeing roughly 60 to 62 patients a day. We also have three well trained ED Physician Assistants. We currently have a new ED Nursing Director who has put together a team of quality nurses with some that have been at NCMH for several years as well as some that have been here less than two years. There is a new CULTURE in the Emergency Department and it is high quality.

Quality of Care on the inpatient units was perceived as good care four years ago. Our Press Ganey Customer Service scores were high in most areas, but in the past few years we have seen considerable improvement in scores in areas such as Cleanliness, Responsiveness, Quietness, Nursing Care, Communication about Medications, and Overall Rating.

We have a high quality medical staff along with a great hospital employee team. Awards received the past few years from Healthgrades, the Joint Commission, SCHA Certified Zero Harm, Blue Cross, and Leapfrog validates very high quality at NCMH.

2. Patient / Customer Satisfaction – Patients have a choice and reimbursement is also tied to Patient Experience:

In the past four years we continue to measure survey results. Press Ganey, a National Survey Company, performs surveys on Inpatient Services, Emergency Department Services, Ambulatory Surgery Services, and Outpatient Services. We have seen an increase in the Inpatient HCHAPS scores from the 75 percent/80 percent range four years ago to the overall average of 92 percent. We have seen Emergency Department scores go from the less than 10 percent range four years ago to the 85/95 percent range the past year. Ambulatory Surgery Services scores have climbed from the 30 percent range to the 70 percent range in the past two years. Outpatient Services surveys were just started in June 2018 and it is too early to report. We are very proud of the improvements we have made, however, we continue to work on further improvement in all areas.

3. Strong, Respected Employees:

Newberry County Memorial Hospital currently employs 476 full and part time employees with an annual salary and benefit costs over $28 million. We perform an Employee Satisfaction Survey every two years and try to be as transparent as possible and have increased activities of the Rewards and Recognition Committee. In May 2018, we celebrated employees with 10, 20, 30, and 40 years of service. We celebrated 54 employees totaling 645 years of service. NCMH has Excellent, committed employees who deserve the recognition for the improvement in Quality and Patient Satisfaction. We must retain these employees and treat them with the respect they deserve.

4. Growth – Physician Recruitment and Retention / Reduced Outward Migration:

In the last two years we have recruited two new General Surgeons (Dr. Manayan and Dr. Bayuk), two new Family Practice Physicians (Dr. Spencer Lovelace and Dr. Robert Smith), a new Internal Medicine Physician who will join Newberry Internal Medicine in August 2019 (Dr. Chelsea Anthony), and assisted Palmetto Bone and Joint in the recruitment of a new Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Physician (Dr. Mark Wilson). We also recruited six new Board certified Emergency Medicine Physicians to improve the quality of the Emergency Department.

We opened our Whitmire Clinic in early 2018. We continue to spend $2.5 million to $3.0 million per year on Capital Equipment. We purchased the Navio Robotic System for Knee Surgery in 2018.

Our goal in 2018 and 2019 is to help people choose NCMH for services that can be performed at NCMH instead of traveling to Columbia, Greenwood or Greenville. We understand some services such as major heart procedures and neurosurgery will continue to be sent to these referral hospitals. Why go anywhere else if the service is provided right here in your own community?

5. Financial Stability – Remain Independent:

The hospital remains owned by Newberry County. The hospital has not been sold nor is there any discussions of selling the hospital. The Hospital Governing Board desires to remain Independent and continue to provide the quality, compassionate healthcare currently being provided.

The hospital is successful due to an excellent working relationship with the Governing Board, Medical Staff, and the Administrative Team.

Our Medical Staff follow their patients in their offices and when they are admitted to the hospital. In today’s healthcare environment most hospitals utilize contract physicians that see Inpatients while in the hospital called Hospitalists. The practice by our Medical Staff provides greater continuity of care and is very demanding of their time.

NCMH has less than $6 million total debt on the books.

NCMH has had positive cash flow the past 4 years and has increased cash balances by over $8 million over that period of time.

In closing I want to thank the Medical Staff, the Governing Board, the Employees and Volunteers, the Foundation Board and my Administrative Team for all the great efforts the past four years. I am truly blessed to be able to work with all these wonderful individuals.

Also I would like to wish everyone a Great Thanksgiving Holiday.

Ask Bruce Bruce Baldwin