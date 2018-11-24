On Thanksgiving Day hundreds of people offer thanks to God. Giving thanks is more than just saying you’re grateful. It’s an attitude of the heart! And when you maintain an attitude of thanksgiving, you will experience the great blessing it brings.

The first Thanksgiving was observed December 4, 1619 when 39 English settlers gathered for a feast to give thanks to God for their safe arrival in a new land—later becoming the United States of America. The feast was never repeated. Thanksgiving, as we know it, really started taking shape in 1676. Centuries later, in 1941, the Congress designated Thanksgiving Day as a legal holiday to be observed on the fourth Thursday of November. America has celebrated on that date ever since.

We celebrate Thanksgiving Day by thanking God for the blessings He has given us family, friends, shelter, food and clothing, the real purpose of the holiday. We should always maintain an attitude of appreciation toward God. One way to maintain a thankful attitude is to show gratitude to others. Your attitude is extremely important. Thanksgiving is really an attitude you can chose to have. Giving thanks to God and praising him changes your outlook and improves your faith, gives a positive attitude and drives away discouragement. You can’t thank the Lord for more than a few minutes before something starts happening inside you. All of a sudden the faith, strength and power that come from praising God will begin to rise up in your spirit.

When you learn to give praise, you also learn how to really love. Love and thanksgiving go hand in hand. God has built the need for love into us, and the Word teaches us how to give and receive love. Having an attitude for gratefulness is one way to do that. As we approach the holiday, let’s remember that Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks to God and say “I love you” to the special people in our lives. This is also a time to remember and reflect on where you have been and where you are now. Realize that no matter what your position, no matter what you have or don’t have, you do have something for which to be thankful.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Margaret-Brackett-4.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist