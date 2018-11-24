Giving back this Holiday Season

The Holiday season is upon us. People will be gathering to enjoy food, fun and fellowship during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Unfortunately, there are many across our county that will not be able to enjoy the bounty.

For several years, the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with churches, schools, civic organizations, businesses, and the fine people of Newberry County to supply toys for children that would not ordinarily have a Christmas or food for Thanksgiving. The Sheriff’s Santa Shop and Operation Santa Claus has been a huge success over the years and has been duplicated by many other law enforcement agencies across the country. Unfortunately one of our biggest contributors, the Newberry Community Choir, is not planning a show this year, so we will miss their generosity as well as their talents.

Some may ask why would a Sheriff’s Office be doing this? While it is true playing Santa is not a traditional law enforcement function, it is part of our community oriented policing activity to offer help in the community. Shortly after becoming sheriff we arrested a man that broke into a home and took the toys that had been left by Santa. We determined the violator and arrested him. Unfortunately, we had to reclaim the stolen property. The children were without fault, but had to suffer because of an extremely poor decision of the parent. The investigative team came together and offered those children Christmas. During that same year, a fire destroyed a home with all of the Christmas gifts therein. The family had just suffered a grievous loss of property and had nothing to replace the gifts. Again, our team came together along with members of the fire department to try to bridge the gap.

It was from these two incidents that we started our annual Sheriff’s Santa Shop funded by Operation Santa Claus. This year is no different. Toys will be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office at 550 Wilson Road in Newberry. We currently have a large staple of stuffed animals, but are accepting toys for boys and girls of all ages. It is also difficult for us to distribute items of clothing other than blankets, pillows and caps. We also take monetary donations or gift cards to provide for the older children that have grown past toys. Please know that our recipients are carefully screened to insure there is a need and to make sure they have not received other donations from similar drives.

This year we will also accept canned foods and other non-perishable groceries for our local food banks. We have been told that all of the food banks that service Newberry County are hurting for items to feed the needy. Food can also be brought by the Sheriff’s Office and we will get them to the food banks.

This is the season for giving. For many years our community has come together to help people that are down or have lost their personal items by no fault of their own from fires to natural disasters. Our goal is to try to make some young people happy during this time of Joy.

Rest assured that all recipients are thoroughly vetted to insure the need exists and that they are not receiving service through another agency.

On behalf of the staff of the Sheriff’s Office, we wish all a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas season. We are here to help.

Sheriff Lee Foster Contributing Columnist

Lee Foster is the sheriff of Newberry County.

