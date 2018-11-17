More than half of Americans over 50 report waking up too early and not returning to sleep; and over 40 percent acknowledge they are not getting enough sleep, something that could be impairing brain function, according to a new report from the Global Council on Brain Health.

The report notes that seven to eight hours of sleep each night can help maintain cognitive function as we age. On the other hand, too little sleep can contribute to depression and even dementia, particularly in older people, according to recent studies.

“It’s a myth that adults need less sleep as they age”said AARP Senior Vice-President Sarah Lock, executive director of the council, which is made up of an international team of health experts. “While sleep habits may change with age, poor quality sleep with age is not normal and can be improved with life style changes.”

Tips for improved sleep:

Don’t take long naps. No snoozing for more than thirty minutes and only in the early afternoon.

Try a warm bath and socks. A regular bath before bed and socks for warming cold toes can help you fall asleep more easily.

Avoid too much talk. Keep discussions peaceful before bedtime, no politics or other touchy topics.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Margaret-Brackett-3.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist