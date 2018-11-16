The cross was the only way to resolve the problem of sin. At the cross God’s love and justice came together. Jesus took the punishment we deserved, and now we are clothed in His righteousness.

When Jesus went to Gethsemane to pray. He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee with Him.

“Then said he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me. And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, oh my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.” Matthew 26: 38-39.

“And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.” Luke 22:44.

No one has ever experienced suffering like Jesus. His death was a spiritual battle against the power of darkness, and His resurrection was the triumph of God over Satan. Jesus was the only man that could defeat Satan.

If God judged us for our sin, as we deserve, there would be no hope of salvation for any of us.

Let’s never forget what Jesus went through. He went to the cross for everyone.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

