What a busy October! The Newberry County Career Center FFA Soil Evaluation team competed in the Soil Evaluation Career Development Event placing fifth in the Region and had the opportunity to progress to state. Sam Moore, Nick Morris, Emily Wessinger and Alex Crim were able to evaluate soil samples, land capability, and gain valuable professional experience. A special congratulations to Sam Moore for placing third in the Region.

Students also had a fantastic time at our S.C. State Fair where Nick Morris, Clayton Dennis, Cole Boozer, and Johnny Long competed in the Tractor Operations Career Development Event, demonstrating some sharp maneuverability skills, and most importantly proper safety. Our students were well supported by their friends and peers as they networked and learned about agriculture in S.C.

The Fall Plant Sale is still going on with mums available. Don’t forget – proceeds help our program grow! Prices range from $3-10 – can’t beat that.

Shirts are for sale for only $20. Mint in color with the FFA symbol on the front and a field on the back. For those who remember the iconic “Forest Gump” from 1994, there’s a special theme reference on the shirt.

Who doesn’t love camp? A few students will get to enjoy the unique opportunities of Equine Camp this year down in North Myrtle Beach. Both Payton Lancaster and Cassie McCullough are looking forward to learning more about horses and horseback riding on the beach.

We have two Career Development Events coming up in the winter months – Wildlife and Horse Evaluation. The Wildlife Career Development Event is an exciting opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge of conservation and game management. The Horse Evaluation Career Development Event tests an extensive understanding of the equine industry from knowledge of a horses’ conformation to applicable skills found in husbandry.

I would like to offer another special congratulations to Bailey Gause for having a perfect score in Agricultural Science. It took a lot of hard work but she exemplified a strong work ethic and a keen interest in agriculture and her personal interest – reptiles.

I would also like to remind the community about our Handmade Live Christmas Wreaths. These range in price from $20-$30.

Two of our AgScience and Technology for the Workplace classes had the pleasure of having a guest join them recently in class. South Carolina FFA Secretary and Vice-President, Mariah Swygert and Payton Busbee, spent some time exploring all the possibilities of FFA with the students. Mariah also presented on leadership qualities and how to be a great leader. Payton helped students think outside the box of ideas for Supervised Agricultural Experiences. The students really enjoyed getting to spend time with two State Officers. Please contact our agricultural advisors Holly Havird at hhavird@newberry.k12.sc.us or Lisa Stone at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us if you have any questions or donations!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_image1.jpeg

Lisa Stone Contributing Columnist