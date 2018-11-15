Cold weather means the holidays are near

The cold weather is a sign the holidays are near, and the season starts with a bang Friday with the Main Street Lights Community Christmas Tree Lighting downtown from 5-8 p.m. The program begins at 6:15, and the lighting grand finale will be broadcast live on WIS-TV. The evening’s festivities will include Victorian carolers, school choirs, snow at Memorial Park and a showing of “The Polar Express” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz.

Downtown stores and restaurants will be glad to see you as they celebrate their Holiday Open House this weekend, starting Thursday evening with jazz on Main Street, featuring trumpeter Carlton Kinard and saxophonist Darius Starks. With six new businesses opening this fall, downtown is an exciting place and promises to be fun during the Christmas season.

We’re proud to welcome Coffee House 1912, a warm and homey coffee shop on the left side of the Oakland Mill. Open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., the Lowrey family offers outstanding coffee, pastries, lunch, and products from local farms in a well-decorated setting.

The Veterans Day Parade Saturday was a big success with the American Legion and many entries and attendees making it one of the best we’ve had. After the parade Samsung hosted an appreciation lunch for Newberry County veterans that was attended by over 250 people and was first-class from beginning to end.

Keeping the parade running smoothly Saturday was the Newberry Police Department. Many Newberry policemen are growing beards this month as they seek to draw attention to Serve and Connect, a foundation promoting police and community partnerships and started in memory of the late Greg Alia, a Forest Acres policeman. The Newberry PD is collecting non-perishable food items for food banks in the community and collecting donation checks to “Serve and Connect,” both of which can be dropped off at the police department on Nance Street.

On Sunday, in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, six members of the British military that are stationed in Beaufort traveled to Newberry to place a wreath on the World War I monument at Memorial Park. The Armistice was widely remembered through ceremony in the United Kingdom Sunday, and these men, stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station, felt they should mark it as well, picking Newberry because of the very good World War 1 memorial. The card on the poppy wreath said, “For the fallen of every nation. We will remember them. Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, 207th Squadron, Great Britain.”

The Newberry Opera House has a wide selection of shows through Christmas, such as Wynton Marsalis, the Lettermen, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Irish Dance, Edwin McCain, the Lightwire Theater, which was on “American’s Got Talent,” and on Sunday at 5 p.m. the Miss Newberry scholarship competition.

The Newberry Art Center will be the home of the second annual Gingerbread House competition, and NAC classes for glazing ceramic Christmas trees are filling up quickly.

Mark your calendars for the Newberry Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Jaycees, on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m., and the Tour of Homes, sponsored the by Chamber of Commerce, on Dec. 8.

I hope you have a nice Thanksgiving. Thank you for supporting Newberry businesses and events.

Foster Senn Contributing Columnist

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.

