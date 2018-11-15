The Newberry Jaycees are excited to give back

As the current president of the Newberry Jaycees I wanted to take a moment and publicly say thank you to the amazing community that has supported our organization. Over the last year we have developed into an amazing group of young professionals dedicated to giving back to the community that supports us in a positive way. As we come to the end of the calendar year, the Jaycees are still firing on all cylinders to finish strong. However, this is not to downplay the impact we have already created in the community.

A great example of the work we have done is the charitable biergarten we hosted in partnership with the City of Newberry for Oktoberfest. We worked together with the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office to develop an impressive and truly authentic Newberry style biergarten. We were able to offer a great selection of German and domestic beer to raise money for our community projects. All together we sold over a thousand beers at this event and are excited to partner with the city again in the future to build on this success.

The funds raised through the Oktoberfest project were put into our youth services account, an account we utilize to assist the children in the community. With these funds we will be able to sponsor golf tournament, little league teams, and other community needs dealing with the youngest generation in Newberry.

As if that wasn’t going to keep us busy enough we hosted a ball-drop project, a partnership event with the Newberry College football team. Through this program we sold tickets that correlated to numbered ping-pong balls that the city fire department was able to dump out onto the field after the Newberry College homecoming game. We gave out several different prizes for things like closest to and farthest from the marker.

As part of the partnership between the two organizations the funds raised were split. The money raised through this event for the Jaycees will be donated to our state philanthropy project Camp Hope. Camp Hope is a stay-away summer camp at the Clemson Outdoor lab for adults and children with developmental disabilities. Through our efforts in conjunction with chapters around the state the Jaycees provide an affordable amazing experience for campers throughout South Carolina.

The Newberry Jaycee’s impact isn’t limited to just fund raising, at the beginning of the new school year our group raised over a thousand books to donate to the Newberry school district for teacher to build their in-classroom libraries. It was brought to our attention that many teachers must supply their own books, and we saw this as an area of concern. Through our dedicated members we collected, cleaned, and sorted boxes of books to give to teachers in Newberry County. This was in hopes of easing the financial burden of providing material to the students to read in the classroom setting, while also equipping the teachers with supplies to increase child literacy in the county.

For the thanksgiving season the Jaycees will be collecting canned and dry goods to put together thanksgiving baskets for those in the community that might not get the quality meal so many others enjoy. We are partnering with local agencies in the Newberry community to deliver these supplies to those in need. So far, we have raised over two grocery carts full of supplies and nearly forty turkey breasts and are looking to continue collecting supplies up until delivery time.

Our group is also planning the annual Christmas parade in downtown Newberry, the first Saturday in December (December 1). This community project is a chance to kick off the holiday season with a celebration in the community. We are taking applications for entries into the parade up until Nov. 24. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Daniel Nicholson the program chair at (803) 924-9043.

To continue this holiday spirit, the Jaycees are also hosting our annual Christmas Shopping Spree, where we provide disadvantaged youth and families in the Newberry community with the resources to have an enjoyable Christmas. To put this on we have reached out to businesses around the community to sponsor the program. With the funds raised we will split the amount into allowances for the shoppers. Our group will then take the kids shopping at Wal-Mart for anything they want or need to have a good Christmas or holiday season. It is a very special program and a highlight of many of our members holiday season.

As Jaycees, we continue to develop projects and programs to create a positive impact in the community. It is part of our creed that we see service to humanity as the best work of life, something we hope to reflect in our group’s actions. The projects however, are learning opportunities for our members to develop professionally through hands-on experiences. Members create change while also learning skills for their careers and other passions. The Jaycees is an organization that consist of active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who are dedicated to making an impact in their own lives and others.

Anyone interested in learning more about our projects or would like to assist in any the programs the Jaycees host throughout the year should contact me, the current chapter president, for more information. I can be reached at jb.nby.jci@gmail.com or at (803) 924-8540. I would also invite you to attend one of our meetings held the second and forth Monday of every month. As we continue as an organization to learn and grow, I am beyond excited for the future of our organization and what we can accomplish with the community of Newberry’s support.

Joseph Berry is the president of the Newberry Junior Chamber of Commerce.

