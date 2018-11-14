Newberry is becoming known throughout the state as a “Christmas town.” Here are just 10 things we’re looking forward to this holiday season! Be sure to check out our website for all things Christmas in Newberry: www.newberrychristmas.com .

1. Main Street Lights: Community Christmas Tree Lighting

The Holiday season in downtown Newberry kicks off on Friday, November 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the annual Main Street Lights Community Christmas Tree Lighting! At the start of the event, just before the sun sets, experience caroling at the tree and snap a photo with the Southern Victorian Society, dressed in full replica Victorian era Holiday attire. The Newberry College Cheer Squad will also be present with their wolf mascot, Scar, to hand out candy canes to little ones. Several local organizations will be offering cookies, goodie bags, and more. This year the official Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will feature Pomaria-Garmany School and Newberry Middle School choruses as well as Mayor Senn and a special guest from WIS-TV. The ceremony ends with a countdown to light the town at 6:30 p.m. After the ceremony view the décor, listen to the Newberry College Madrigal Singers caroling, and consider stopping by the Ritz Theater at 7:30 p.m. for a free showing of The Polar Express. (www.newberrychristmas.com)

2. Downtown Holiday Open House

The Newberry Downtown Development Association extends their annual invitation to their Holiday Open House! November 15 through 18, Downtown Newberry’s shops will be rolling out the welcome mat for you during this weekend of festivities. Expect to find great Christmas gifts, just the thing you need for your holiday centerpiece, and more. Shopping, dining, refreshments, sales, and door prizes abound during this weekend of holiday cheer at our downtown small businesses.

3. #AVeryBerryChristmas Photo Contest

Join in the Christmas Cheer by entering this annual photo contest! To enter, simply post your photos of you, your friends, and family enjoying the decorations in downtown Newberry to social media, using the hashtag #AVeryBerryChristmas. The photographer that best captures the magic of downtown Newberry during the holiday season will win two tickets to the Malpass Brothers on February, 14, 2019 at the Opera House. )www.newberrychristmas.com)

4. #AVeryBerryChristmas Official Gingerbread Competition

Professional and amateur bakers are encouraged to enter the official Gingerbread Competition! This competition is for all ages and offers two categories: “Newberry Village” in which entrants will enter to win the grand prize of $500, while the “Kids Village” entrants will be entering to win a gift certificate to the Newberry Arts Center (NAC). “Newberry Village” competitors can be any age, but the “Kids Village” is only open to children ages six to sixteen. The gingerbread entries will be on display in the Newberry Arts Center beginning the morning of December 1, where at 9 a.m. winners will be announced at “Breakfast with Santa.” This event is free and open to the public. The gingerbread will remain on display in the windows of NAC through December 20. (www.newberrychristmas.com)

5. North Pole Nights

The wonders of the North Pole are coming to Newberry. On most Fridays during the holidays visitors can come to the free North Pole Nights events to play in the fluttering faux snow in Memorial Park, take pictures with Santa, visit Santa’s workshop at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce office for a Christmas Craft and Story Time with Mrs. Claus, and stop by the Newberry Arts Center to view the entries and winners of the 2018 Official Newberry Gingerbread Competition! Don’t miss the fun downtown November 30, December 7, 14, and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (www.newberrychristmas.com)

6. Santa’s Tour of Newberry

How does Santa Claus get around when he is without his reindeer? On a fire truck of course! Santa of Newberry will be touring some of Newberry’s neighborhoods by fire truck this holiday season to check in on our local children and make sure all are being good boys and girls before Christmas arrives. On Friday November 30th, December 14th, and 21st from 5 pm to 6 pm watch for Santa to see if he drives past your front door! Santa will end each of his tours in Memorial Park to attend North Pole Nights. Neighborhood tour details can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com.

7. Tuba Christmas

A unique Newberry event that is free and open to the public, Tuba Christmas, features low bass horn players performing Christmas carols that have been specifically arranged for their instruments. The result is a sound that has been described to be like “that of a male vocal choir.” Tuba Christmas is an international event that takes place in most major cities, but Newberry’s is believed to be the largest in the state of South Carolina, bringing in 50 performers that offer the audience a full and rich sound. Tuba Christmas will be held at the Newberry College Alumni Music Building on Saturday, December 15 at 3 p.m. (www.newberrychristmas.com)

8. Christmas Tour of Homes

Organized annually by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the Christmas Tour of Homes offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided tour of private homes of Newberry fully decorated for the holiday season. This year’s tour features the home of the Tootle family at 2026 Main Street, the Home of the Routon family at 2016 Main Street, the home of the Dubose family at 1912 Main Street, and the home of the Boles family at 1213 Crenshaw Street. All four homes are within walking distance. Tour goers are also invited to attend a wine and cheese holiday reception at Uptown Pour in downtown Newberry at 1110 Main Street. The tour is scheduled for December 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call the Chamber at 803-276-4274 for tickets and details.

9. Newberry Community Players Present: A Little House Christmas

Don’t miss this special play coming from the Newberry Community Players this Christmas season. A Little House Christmas is based on the beloved book series of Laura Ingalls Wilder, adapted by James DeVita. The heartwarming production features the Ingalls family at their log cabin home among fields of wheat, and explores how the young girls learn the true meaning of Christmas, selflessness, and love, with a surprising twist on Christmas morning! For tickets and details visit www.theritzonline.com.

10. Christmas Caroling

While the holiday season always brings about fun activities, events, and parties for all to enjoy, sometimes we just need a night off from the hustle and bustle for reflective time with family and loved ones. One tradition that harkens back to times past is that of traditional holiday caroling. Caroling is a festive no-fuss way to brighten your neighbor’s evening, bring joy to those around you, and something anyone can do! When making your plans this Christmas season, consider taking time to purposefully go with family and friends to visit and sing with your neighbors. Not everyone must be a singer, you just have to be willing to share joy with those around you. Bring a few pages of your favorite holiday tunes, knock on a few doors, and spread the Christmas cheer.

BONUS: Smithsonian Museum on Main Street

Newberry Opera House is welcoming the Smithsonian to their lobby! Crossroads: Change in Rural America is an interactive Smithsonian created installation that will be on display in the Opera House lobby from December through February. The exhibit highlights the history of rural America, its story, and what’s to come for these classic American communities, including Newberry! The exhibit opens on December 16 and runs through February 2. Viewing is free and open to the public. (www.newberryoperahouse.com)

Mary Alex Kopp Contributing Columnist