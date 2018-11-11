The Chamber in October

Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Misty West of West Electrical Contractors at the Business and Industry Showcase. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce AgSouth representatives talk to students at the Business and Industry Showcase. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce The fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market is held each Saturday until Nov. 17. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce The fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market is the place to be for fresh produce, plants, and baked goods. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce CNNGA’s booth at the Business and Industry Showcase. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce A few of the volunteers at the Pumpkin Painting Party. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Children painting pumpkins at the Pumpkin Painting Party. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital held their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on October 18. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce LoRex Drugs held their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Oct. 17. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce South State Bank was the host of the October Business After Hours. - -

We welcomed the following new members in October:

As Time Goes By LLC

Car Baby Automotive LLC

Historic Newberry Hotel Venue

Your CBD Store Newberry, LLC

Thank you to our renewing members:

Big Gun Robotics, LLC

Carter & Holmes, Inc.

Glenn Associates Surveying, Inc.

MAR Construction

Sign It Quick

M. Daniel Maw CPA LLC

Main and Nance

Medical Services of America, Inc.

Muddy Bay Marine

Newberry College

Charles Poole, III

The Grill on Main

On October 9, we helped host a Business and Industry Showcase for eighth graders throughout Newberry and Laurens counties. This event is part of a graduation plan implemented through the S.C. Department of Commerce, Newberry and Laurens school districts, Newberry and Laurens economic development offices, and Newberry and Laurens Chambers of Commerce. We were able to introduce different job clusters available in various businesses and industries through a hand-on approach.

The fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market is the place to be for fresh produce, plants, and baked goods. It takes place in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry each Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. from October 13 through November 17.

South State Bank sponsored and hosted the October Business After Hours at their new 999 Wilson Road location in Newberry.

LoRex Drugs held their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on October 17. Be sure to visit their new location at 1310 Wilson Road in Newberry.

Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital held their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on October 18. They are located at 11635 CR Koon Hwy in Prosperity.

We held our annual Pumpkin Painting Party this month, with hundreds of free pumpkins for children to decorate.

