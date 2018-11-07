The definition of perplexed is completely baffled, very puzzled, and confounded.

I have been in, or part of almost all elections since 1964 when Barry Goldwater ran for President against Lyndon Johnson. Goldwater was hawkish on going heavier into Viet Nam, to slow down the expansion of communism. The news media was attacking Goldwater for being a war monger.

Johnson was against expansion of the war, Johnson won the election and proceeded to increase the presence in Viet Nam after winning the election. I was disappointed, confounded and baffled in my early teens of the election results.

The results of November 2018 midterm election did not turn out completely how I would of liked, but the results has not changed my love for my family and country. We still live in the best country in the world. Life goes on the day after election. We must take a deep breath and move on. I have found sitting down and making a list of things to do or calling/visiting friends and family and just get back to life.

I find it enjoyable sitting in the front benches at Walmart, speaking with seniors and, just by asking a few questions about family and see how they open up. A few times they may share about health problems or a close family members death or health problems. They just need a listening ear. It sometimes allows me, in a few minutes, to give encouraging words or even giving me the opportunity to pray with them.

Young people I find the hardest to start a conversation, with their heads buried in the cell phone. But once the barrier is broken, it appears they realize there is a world outside of Facebook and other texts avenues they use. I take my grandchildren out to lunch and ask them to put the cell phone down.

At first their hardened look says with their eyes, “how dare you come into my world.” Once they reluctantly put it aside, their and our world become exciting to both of us, as we learn of their goals and desires. Some times even asking for advice or how are you doing.

I find also a good way to get over election day blues, is by ‘Smiling at people.’ It starts the reversal of being perplexed, completely baffled, very puzzled, and confounded with both of us. A conversation either in person or telephone calms the winds of election days results.

One person said, go buy a chocolate bar or ice cream and sit down with a friend or family member and enjoy the day after election with possible lunch out, or take lunch to their house.

If working today, pool your money and have food brought in, and fellowship.

Life must go on!

till next time!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_1136.jpg

Louis Neiger Till Next Time