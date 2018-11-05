Vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6 or vote absentee before that date!

The election on November 6 will cover issues that matter to each of us at every level of government. At the national level there will be Congressional candidates, at the state level there are questions regarding the South Carolina Constitution, as well as gubernatorial candidates, and at the local level there is the school board election. This is a great time to get your voice heard at multiple levels of government! To see what issues and candidates will appear on your specific ballot go to www.scvotes.org and click on “Get Your Sample Ballot.”

HOW TO VOTE ABSENTEE: Voters who qualify to vote absentee can do so until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 5 by visiting their county voter registration office. The Newberry’s County Voter Registration Office is located at 1872 Wilson Road, and will be open on Saturday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Monday, November 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To see if you qualify to vote absentee, go to https://www.scvotes.org/absentee-voting. You can also call the County Voter Registration Office at 803-321-2121.

HOW TO VOTE ON TUESDAY: On Tuesday, November 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered voters (check your registration and your polling location on www.scvotes.org by clicking on “Check My Voter Registration”). Be in line by 7 p.m. in order to vote, and remember to bring your photo ID. If you do not have photo ID, you can bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to vote and vote with a provisional ballot after filling out an affidavit explaining a reasonable impediment to getting your photo ID. To see what fulfills the photo ID requirement, or to see what counts as a reasonable impediment to attaining a photo ID go to www.scvotes.org and click on FAQs. If you have your photo ID but forget it for some reason it is possible to cast a provisional ballot, but it will only count if you show your photo ID to your county elections office before the election is certified on Friday, November 9. This means you would have to physically go to your voter election office with your photo ID between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7 or Thursday, November 8. Those with the best answers and information for these types of issues will be the incredibly helpful staff of the County Voter Registration Office, so contact them with any questions!

Be civically engaged, get your voice heard, and make a difference by participating in these elections! It truly does make a difference in your family, your community, and your state! You can track the election results as they happen at www.scvotes.org by clicking on “2018 General Election Results,” and local as well as state news organizations will have some great coverage you can follow that night and the following days. Both of the local political parties will also have various events following the elections that night so feel free to contact the political party of your choice to participate in those events!

If you find yourself curious to learn more about the midterms do know that the public is invited to the November 15 Midterm Election Debrief panel discussion at Newberry College starting at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Music Center (AMC) Recital Hall. This will be a more informal event examining what happened during these midterm elections and why it matters.

Dr. Laura Roost Contributing Columnist

Dr. Laura Roost is an assistant professor of political science and Political Science Program Coordinator Newberry College.

