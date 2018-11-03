Health and Human Services through Leadership

- Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Andre Jennings (left) gives us a history of Boys Farm. Pictured, left to right, Jennings, Aimee Talbot, Brooke Livingston Harmon and Alecia Klauk. -

As many page four readers learned last month, I set out on a new adventure in Newberry County with the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, it’s called Leadership Newberry County. During the next few months our class will learn about Newberry County and how it works.

But that is enough about what you already know, this month was Health and Human Services, which was planned by three of our class members, Brooke Livingston Harmon, Alecia Klauk and Robbie Kopp. This trio put together a very enlightening schedule. From Westview Behavioral Health Services to the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Our first stop of the day took us to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, where we had breakfast from their cafeteria and while we ate, heard from Hugh Gray, executive director of Westview. Hugh gave us a great breakdown of what Westview does, what they offer and how they make real change in the community. One of my takeaways from his presentation was the part about making sure merchants in Newberry that sell cigarettes, sell to those over 18. In fact, Hugh said they not only notify the owner when someone under 18 is sold cigarettes, but they also send a letter congratulating owners who don’t.

After the Westview presentation, we heard from Bruce Baldwin, the CEO of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. During his presentation he talked a lot about his four years at the hospital and how far the hospital has come. Something about the hospital I didn’t realize was they are the fourth largest employer in the county. Also during the presentation it was made clear that Newberry County Memorial Hospital should remain independent, and that a good number of independent hospitals in the country have either closed, or were absorbed by other hospitals. Don’t worry, there will be more on this later, I’m thinking this would make a good piece for The Observer on why our hospital should remain independent.

After this, we packed up our things and travelled to Boys Farm, a place where some members of our group said they had never been, even though they were born and raised in Newberry County. In fact, Andre Jennings, development director, said that is something they hear a lot, and they hope they can change that. During our tour and presentation of Boys Farm, we heard from house parents, Tye and Emily, who recently joined Boys Farm. They talked about becoming parents to about seven boys, and how God really called them to Boys Farm. You could tell from the way they spoke that they are really passionate about their new roles, and ready to be positive role models in these boys’ lives.

So after our Boys Farm tour, we stuck around for some lunch from Figaro, and listened to our next presentation from Eva Maron, Newberry advocate counselor with Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, she talked about what she does, and how her organization helps the community. She talked about a lot of aspects of her job many people don’t realize, and the services that are offered to those who have been through a trauma.

Next up we had Ken McBride, Newberry County director of the Department of Social Service. Ken discussed not only how DSS helps the community and what they do to assist children and the elderly in community, but also what services they offer. Newberry County DSS offers a variety of different programs, from parenting classes to classes that help people deal with their anger.

After this we once again packed up and headed to the Council on Aging. Here we heard from Director Lynn Stockman on what they do in the community, and they do a lot. They deliver meals on wheels, they offer a senior center, adult day health care and transportation services. One of their biggest activities is in fact Bingo, which Lynn said is a big hit with their clients.

We then heard from one of our own Alecia Klauk, with Chapin We Care Center. This center is based out of Chapin, but they provide assistance to people not only in Chapin, but also White Rock, Little Mountain, Peak, Pomaria and Prosperity. They provide food assistance, financial assistance, medical, educational, gas and kerosene and much more. Alecia also said they have a lot of volunteers that help them better provide to the communities.

After this we went on to the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. Here we heard from Bob Jones, director, and Cindy Farr, who gave us a tour and talked a little about what they do. In fact, they do a lot, they work with multiple businesses and industries in the county. I also learned that one of the lawn care companies in the community is in fact run by clients of NCDSNB.

We stayed on this track with our next presenter, which again was one of our own, Robbie Kopp. Robbie is the director of Advocacy and Community Access at Able SC. He gave us some insight into what he does, and how his organization helps those with disabilities in South Carolina. In fact, I learned that those with diabetes are a group of people they assist, to make sure they are not being discriminated against because of their disease. Something I enjoyed hearing as my father, and in fact most of that side of the family, have/had diabetes. He also talked about how the majority of the employees at Able SC have some sort of disability, which I thought was really cool.

This wrapped up our Health and Human Services class for Leadership, next up is Emergency Services and Law Enforcement, which I’m sure will be just as informative.

Andrew Wigger Editor

Andrew Wigger is the editor for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@newberryobserver.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

