Just think of a place where everything will be good. Nothing will be in Heaven that will harm us or bring unhappiness. Every child of God can experience what God has prepared.

In Heaven there will be no more death, we will never have to say goodbye to a loved one. There will be no sorrow, we will never cry, because there will be nothing to make us sad. Neither will there be pain, what a joy to know that no one will suffer again. All former things will be gone.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful.” Revelation 21:4-5.

“And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life.” Revelation 21:27.

It’s good to know of the things that will not be in Heaven.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

