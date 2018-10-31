The election is around the corner

-

Ladies and gentlemen,

I hope you and yours are having a great October. It’s hard to believe the month is almost over.

First off, I’d like to thank each and every one of you who joined us on the 16th for an evening of food, music, and fellowship, and I would like to thank Congressman Jeff Duncan, Speaker Jay Lucas, Rep. John McCravy, and Rep. Jay West for being our special guests.

We are just fewer than two weeks away from the general election on Nov. 6. I would like to remind you that early and absentee voting are open from now until 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Newberry County Election Commission (1927 Wilson Road). On Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the gubernatorial and constitutional offices, U.S. House, State House, and some county races, voters this year will also decide a constitutional amendment question on their ballot. The question asks whether the office of State Superintendent of Education should be appointed by the Governor, or whether the office should remain an elected one.

A “yes” vote would mean that, beginning in 2023 or upon a vacancy, the Governor would appoint the education chief, subject to approval by the Senate. It would also require any persons nominated to have have at least a master’s degree and “substantive and broad-based experience” in public education or substantial management experience in some other field. Right now, any registered voter can file to run to lead South Carolina’s public schools.

A “no” vote would continue to elect the State Superintendent of Education as we have done and will do again on Nov. 6.

I voted in favor of the bill to put the question on the ballot, and I believe, as our current State Superintendent Molly Spearman does, that this amendment will mean greater accountability for performance, it will put the governor and the education chief on the same page, and it will ensure that only the most qualified candidates get the job. I encourage you to vote “yes” on Nov. 6.

I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the South Carolina House of Representatives, and I look forward to continuing to serve, if you will have me.

Take care,

Rick Martin Contributing Columnist

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 - Newberry County.