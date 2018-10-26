Sometimes we avoid reading the Bible because if uncovers our sin. So many only listen to the preached Word but don’t read the Bible for themselves. We should never just take what another person tells us. When we read our Bible it is first hand information from God.

Many want take God seriously and give their life to Him, because they don’t want their life style to change. We don’t have to change a thing. God alone changes our desire.

When Christ truly comes into your life you will have a desire to serve Him. Sure things will come our way that will be hard to handle, but we have Christ to help us. Our life is an influence on others. We may not realize it, but if others can see the joy and happiness in our life, maybe it will help them come to Christ. We pray for others but we can not change their heart and mind, but God can. We need to let others know that we really care about them. We can be a good witness by the way we live.

Sometimes the way we live is more convincing than the words we speak.

“For thou shall be a witness unto all men of what thou hast seen and heard.” Acts 22:15.

So let’s be a good witness for Jesus.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

