As I walked around our office this week, I smiled at the wealth of knowledge carried by my co-workers. Every office space is occupied by an individual who does something different than their neighbor. The fact is, most Extension Offices are like this. When explaining the Extension Service to kids, I often compare our offices to schools. The people who work in schools are called teachers, and each of them focuses on a different subject or grade. The people who work in an Extension Office are called Agents, and we each have a different area of expertise as well. So, let’s meet your local Extension Agents.

Jay Crouch is our County Coordinator. He has two degrees from Clemson University and focuses his efforts in agronomy. In addition to covering Newberry County, Jay aids crops farmers in many other counties, as well as serves as the Team Leader for all of Clemson’s Agronomy Agents around the state. He considers Newberry his home office and can be found here when not in the field.

Tina Horn is considered our state Dairy Specialist. She has two degrees from Virginia Tech and focuses her efforts on the dairy industry. Tina is the only Dairy Agent in the state and covers a lot of ground, helping farmers and assisting with youth dairy projects as well. Although on the road a lot, she considers Newberry her home office.

Travis Mitchell is the area Livestock and Forages Agent. He holds a degree from the University of South Carolina and is a livestock farmer himself. In addition to Newberry County, Travis covers Lexington and Saluda as well. He is housed in the Saluda office where he is their County Coordinator.

Jeff Fellers, and Newberry County native, is our area Forestry and Natural Resources Agent. He has a degree from Clemson University and one from Northwest Missouri State University. Jeff is the County Coordinator in Union County and can be found there most days, but he covers Newberry, Cherokee, and Spartanburg too.

Nancy Pitts is the smiling face that greets you at the Newberry Extension Office. She has been here several years, enduring a few office moves, and can help you with plant identifications, soils samples, signing up for Extension programs, enrolling in 4-H and so much more.

And of course, I am the 4-H and Youth Development Agent for Newberry County. I have two degrees from Clemson University. While I am lucky enough to cover only one county, I serve a target audience of over 6,000 youth ages 5-19 with various hands on educational opportunities.

In addition to these Agents with responsibilities in Newberry County, Clemson Extension also houses Rural Health Agents, Horticulture Agents, Agribusiness Agents, Food and Nutrition Agents, and Water Resource Agents in other counties. Their expertise is available to you as well.

If you need assistance from any of us, visit the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office located at 1860 Wilson Road, beside Piedmont Technical College, or call us at 803-276-1091. You can also find our individual contact information and details on upcoming Extension Programs located on our website www.clemson.edu/newberry. Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Alana West Contributing Columnist

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.

