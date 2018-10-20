The Functions of the Chamber

-

There are the visible functions that one sees with the Chamber’s name attached: the Ribbon Cuttings, the Business After Hours, and the Job Fairs. Then there are the happenings in which we have a hand that are not always visible: our involvement with the Advisory Committee of the Newberry County Career Center, the Newberry County Coalition on Underage Drinking, and the Newberry County Governmental Association; the programs we run: Newberry County Young Professionals, Leadership Newberry County, and Grow Newberry Farmers Market; the community events we coordinate: the Pumpkin Painting Party and Santa’s Workshop and Story Time with Mrs. Claus; the tourism events that we plan: the Ag + Art Tour and the Christmas Tour of Homes. We also host regular breakfasts with timely topics, including hearing from our state, county, and municipal representatives.

This week we will have held a Business After Hours and two Ribbon Cuttings, one for a long-time member and one for a new business and Chamber member. On Oct. 16, South State Bank sponsored the monthly Business After Hours at their now 999 Wilson Road location. These events are perfect for networking with current associates and for meeting new ones. Today at 10:00 a.m. is when we will cut the ribbon at LoRex Drugs’ new location at 1310 Wilson Road in Newberry. You can expect the same dedicated personal service in their expanded space. We will cut the ribbon on Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. at Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital, located at 11635 CR Koon Hwy in Prosperity. Join us as we welcome Dr. Ashley Morris and her staff to the community.

The fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market started on Oct. 13 in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. Be sure to find your way to the market each Saturday through Nov. 17 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. You will find locally grown, fresh vegetables, fruits, plants, flowers, and baked goods. If you are interested in being a vendor, just contact us. We hope to see you at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market!

On Sunday, Oct. 21, we will host our Annual Pumpkin Painting Party. In Town Square from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m., children aged 12 and under can receive a pumpkin and be free to paint to their heart’s content in front of Community Hall in downtown Newberry. Refreshments will also be served. Walmart is donating some of the pumpkins and Senn Trucking is providing the transportation for them. We are accepting sponsorships to be able to provide up to 150 pumpkins, so contact us if you are interested in having your logo displayed as a sponsor of this popular event. Come early…the pumpkins are claimed quickly!

We welcome you to reach out to us about any of our events and especially the resources that we have available for your business. Visit us at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry or call us at 803-276-4274.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

