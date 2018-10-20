Rotary Service

-

If you’ve been in Rotary, or know someone who has, you know a constant theme is “Service Above Self.” It makes sense, as a volunteer organization, we are focused on service. What you might not realize is “service” takes on many aspects when you peel back the layers. There is “Club Service,” like being involved in The Board or maintaining the Facebook page. There is “Vocational Service,” like when we honor our Teachers of the Year. There is “International Service,” some of our members travel to Haiti (for example) to participate in literacy projects. There is “Youth Service,” where we sponsor students to participate in leadership training (RYLA) and honor them as Students of the Month. But most people probably think of service as “Community Service.”

We have had a lot of “Community Service” projects over the years! Many are ongoing, and we still maintain, like the Children’s Christmas Party and the Prayer Breakfast. Two programs, supporting Boy Scout Troop One and the Free Medical Clinic, are getting some extra attention this year. And one program, providing computers to the soon-to-be opened Newberry Museum, will be a one-year project. In July, you might have seen some of our Rotary members hanging from the roof of the Free Medical Clinic while they assisted in some much-needed repair. Look for Rotary members in the coming months out planting trees and shrubs at the Free Medical Clinic, the Scout Hut and Pride Park.

Now, as you are reading this you are probably thinking, “volunteer hours don’t buy computers or trees or presents at Christmas.” Right you are! To fund our many projects, this year we held a Yard Sale. Let me tell you, if you didn’t get a chance to check it out, you really missed out! Rotary and non-Rotary members donated so many items. It was wonderful to see the community turn out and to see these items being reused and finding new homes. There were, of course, books, dishes, lamps, etc. But also, a washing machine, very interesting artwork, hand-made pottery, and a Mercedes! If you are interested in a Mercedes, let me know; I think we still have it available for the right price! We truly could not have been successful without the support of the community donating items to be resold. Although the Yard Sale was a success; we still would not have achieved our goal without the very generous individuals and businesses who opened their pocketbooks to sponsor this event and our projects. Because of the generosity of this community we are able to fund our projects this year for the Scouts, the Newberry Museum and the Free the Medical Clinic.

We, the Rotary Club of Newberry, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Christina Pomeroy Contributing Columnist

Christina Pomeroy is the chair of the public relations committee for the Newberry Rotary Club.

