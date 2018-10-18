Talk to the Animals

-

This year, Chile celebrated its 208th anniversary of independence with a traditional military parade. It was highlighted for the tenth year by the police canine unit. Nine Golden Retriever puppies, about seven weeks old, were carried in lime-green pouches by their trainers followed by the handlers of the adult Goldens and Labradors. The videos, still available on the internet, inspired an international series of “Awwws.”

It is a charming image. The idea of Golden Retrievers as affectionate police dogs is so incongruous that the memory of the video makes us smile. We love the dogs, and this is the way we like to think of them, even as we know that image is a tiny pixel in the bigger picture.

Most people know dogs in more ordinary everyday settings, digging holes in the yard, scratching fleas in the family room, wagging and loving, always loving us, and the family, and visitors. We read about their amazing abilities as service and therapy dogs. We marvel at how well trained they are in serving so many purposes, from babysitting to tackling criminals. They become our “furbabies” and our companions. We do not want to think of them starving on a chain at the back of the lot, or drowning on a chain in floods, or being shot, or set on fire, or waiting to die in a noisy shelter.

There is no such thing as just a dog, or just a horse, or just a tiger, or a rhinoceros, or a whale, or a pigeon. All animals –– elephants and antelopes, orangutans and horses, eagles and octopuses, chickens and cows and pigs, dogs and cats and bunnies –– all of the animals on planet earth are Sentient Beings. They feel pain, they experience loss, they know joy and pleasure, they love, they fear, and if they have committed to us, they are loyal to the point of death. These truths, and their proofs, have been researched and recorded by scientists, and sometimes they have influenced enlightened legislation to prevent or to punish animal cruelty.

Animal sentience is not some revolutionary theory. We have all seen the evidence. Many people who work with animals or know them as pets and companions have been aware of their true natures for a very long time. There is no longer any doubt. Science has proved that “humans are not unique in possessing the neurological substrates that generate consciousness.” That is how they put it.

In our dealing with animals, especially our pets, we are often told, “Do not anthropomorphize.” What that usually means is, do not look for or interpret “human” emotions or other human characteristics in animals. Well, the lid is off that jar. These are not human-only emotions. These are characteristics which human animals share with the other animals. Elephants do weep. Horses do compete. Cats do come home from across town or across country. Wolves do live in family units. Birds do look out for each other. All animals recognize friends and enemies, and their most usual initial response to humans is fear.

The ethical implications of animal sentience are enormous. What can we do with the knowledge that non-human animals have feelings, not just physical feelings of pain or pleasure, but emotional ones of love and loss? What does this mean in the cruel world of animal testing? What do we say to cosmetic and cleaning product companies that use such toxic ingredients that animals must be sacrificed to see just how bad they are.

What do we say to factory farms that produce food for human consumption? During the recent storm in North Carolina, 6,000 pigs and 1.5 million chickens were reported killed, causing even more damage to the environment and harming even more people. Probably these poor animals suffered no more in their dying than they did in their living, but that’s the point, isn’t it?

We can hardly bear to think about these things because we, like the animals, are helpless. We are powerless against the profit-makers. We can make donations to animal welfare organizations. We can cherish our pets and our own farm animals. We can support our community ethics in our own animal shelter. We can be kind.

Jay Booth is a retired university professor, a retired newspaper columnist, and the vice-president of the Newberry County Humane Society.

