Muscle strength is one of the keys to healthy aging, but after we achieve peak muscle mass in our early 30’s it is a slow downhill from there. If we are sedentary as we age, we become frail; We start to hurt; and lose independence, you can sidestep or even reverse fragility by beginning a well rounded fitness program.

Fragility leads to functional decline.

FLOF in medical terms means “found lying on the floor.” The British Geriatrics Society says it is a common expression for our ambulance attendants case staff who find seniors crumpled up on the ground after they have fallen and suffered a head injury. Fragility due to muscle loss is becoming increasingly common.

Strength Training- Natural Medicine.

From the time you are born to the time you turn 30 your muscles grow larger and stronger. The best prevention of muscle loss is less muscle means less exercise. This point is critical because muscle matters in all that we do. The more muscle retained the more obvious the benefits. The Journal on Aging revealed that seniors who muscle increased and strength trained at least twice per week have 41 percent lower odds of cardiac death.

It is an uncomplicated formula that helps the body survive, but many seniors do not take advantage of it and suffer unnecessary consequences.

Exercise, The American Sports Medicine recommends three to four sessions lasting 20 to 30 minutes. You need to get moving and keep moving.

Stay strong.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

