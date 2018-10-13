Big plans for Ag Program at NCCC

-

The Agriculture Program at Newberry County Career Center has big plans on their agenda this year! Only a month in and students of the program have already participated in all kinds of educational functions and gearing up for multiple Career Development Event competitions. Students would like to take the time to thank the community for all of their help and support, including the Ag. Expo Committee for their scholarship donation for a senior agriculture student. Students were able to help out and show the community what Agricultural Education has to offer and get in a little rodeo entertainment in the process.

The NCCC FFA also has quite a few important Career Development Events coming up. Students will evaluate soil types, texture, and slope in the Soils Evaluation Career Development Event. Members will also be competing in the Wildlife Career Development Event where they will identify wildlife and score antlers along with many other applicable skills for career paths aimed at DNR and wildlife conservation. The NCCC FFA has a Tractor Operations Team that will be competing at the State Fair. These students are well versed in tractor safety and will have to navigate a challenging course while exemplifying safe driving practices and maneuverability. Other FFA students will also be tagging along to offer support and proactively advocate for agriculture. Members are also excited about meeting industry leaders.

Agriculture students understand that agriculture is a full-time job. Thank you to the students who came to help the program this summer planting and selling garden produce at the local Newberry Farmers Market. Let’s get local Newberry!

It’s that time again, come get your pansies, violas, snapdragons, and mums. Flowers range $2-$15. Support your local FFA chapter!

The program is also prepping the garden for fall produce. Students are learning quite a bit about irrigation, propagation, and the hardships of weather — something I believe every gardener and farmer understands. Please contact Holly Havird hhavird@newberry.k12.sc.us 803-321-2674 ext. 70014 or Lisa Stone at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us if you have questions, donations, or would like to volunteer. Thank you again Newberry County!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_image1.jpeg

Lisa Stone Contributing Columnist

Lisa Stone teaches Agricultural Education at the Newberry County Career Center. She can be reached at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us.

Lisa Stone teaches Agricultural Education at the Newberry County Career Center. She can be reached at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us.