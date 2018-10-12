Act to raise awareness

-

This year, nationally 268,670 cases of breast cancer are expected. In South Carolina 0ver 4,500 people will hear “You have breast cancer.” This includes women and men.

October is breast cancer awareness month. Thankfully, breast cancer in the U.S. hasdropped 39 percent between 1989 and 2015. This translates to 322,600 deaths avoided during those 26 years. But we can’t stop there, with your help we will continue to fight cancer from every angle.

The American Cancer Society offers many opportunities for people to step forward and learn how to raise awareness of not only breast cancer, but all cancers. We will supply you the tools, resources and support needed to be a valued volunteer.

As an American Cancer Society mission volunteer, you have an opportunity to provide cancer patients lifesaving treatments by becoming a Road to Recovery volunteer. Or join fightcancer.org to become a member to let legislators know the importance of research. Inform your community of the importance of early detection and prevention. Share how Hope Lodge provides much needed lodging for those that must travel for treatment. Be sure parents are aware of the HPV vaccine. Plus, much more.

Being a Relay For Life volunteer means different things to people. To champion a cause. To help those in need. To support a loved one or to remember them. To help a friend or enlighten your community about cancer. To save lives, celebrate lives and to lead the fight for a world without cancer. Abbeville/McCormick and Greenwood counties will be celebrating 25 years of Hope in 2019 and Newberry celebrating their 24th anniversary. So, whatever your reason, your passion and talents are needed and appreciated.

So, where do you belong in this fight. As a mission volunteer or as a Relayer? Only you can answer that question. But please by all means answer it. Contact me, senior community manager at 871-4210 or email hdorn@cancer.org

To join your local Relay For Life. Please visit your site listed.

Relay For Life of Newberry – relayforlife.org/newberrysc

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Dorn.jpg

Hoyt Dorn Contributing Columnist

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.