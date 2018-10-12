Where is your house built?

Jesus talked about two men who where building houses. One built his house on a solid rock foundation and when the storms came, his house stood.

The other man build his house on sand and when the storms came, his house fell.

When we build our house on a solid foundation, Jesus Christ, our house will stand. When storms come into our life in Jesus we can stand. Some storms come in the form of temptation, sorrow, heart ache and other things. Our faith in Jesus will give us the strength to stand.

Without Jesus in our lives and we build our life on material things and leave Jesus out of our lives we will not stand. Jesus gives us this example how to build our lives.

“He is like a man which built a house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the floods arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it; for it was founded upon a rock. But he that heareth, and doeth it not, is like a man that without foundation built a house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great.” St. Luke 6:48-49.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

