-

Cancer health is the subject of Newberry NOTES this week. Getting to the heart of the matter, Henry Well, executive director, South Carolina Cancer Alliance will discuss current trends in cancer disease and improving the treatment of those affected and surviving.

What is cancer?

Cancer is the general name for a group of more than 100 diseases in which cells in a part of the body begin to grow out of control. Untreated cancers can cause illness and death.

Cancer cell growth is different from normal cell growth. Instead of dying cancer cells continue to grow and form abnormal cells. Cancer cells can also grow into other tissues something, instead of dying, cancer cells continue different from normal cell growth.

What causes cancer

One of the top causes is tobacco use in USA.

Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. It accounts for nearly half of all caners in the USA, Melanomaia is of the risk factors of most serious type of skin cancer. Many of the risk factors are largely influenced by life style. Being overweight is also a major risk for cancer. Alcohol use has been linked with a higher risk. Today millions of people are living with cancer. Alcohol use has been linked with the higher risks of cancers of colons and rectums.

Prevention

What you can do, do not smoke and if you do stop. Attain and stay at a healthy weight. Be physically active on a regular basis. Avoid sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. See your doctor regularly.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Margaret-Brackett.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.