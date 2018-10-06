What happened in September with the Chamber?

On September 28, several Chamber representatives visited the Rutherford, N.C. Chamber of Commerce and their director, Clark Poole, to learn about how their chamber operates. - Courtesy photo On September 28, several Chamber representatives visited the Rutherford, N.C. Chamber of Commerce and their director, Clark Poole, to learn about how their chamber operates. - Attendees were able to meet “NORA,” the robot that will assist with some knee surgeries. - Courtesy photo Attendees were able to meet “NORA,” the robot that will assist with some knee surgeries. - Newberry County Memorial Hospital sponsored and hosted the September Business After Hours in their cafeteria. - Courtesy photo Newberry County Memorial Hospital sponsored and hosted the September Business After Hours in their cafeteria. - The Leadership Newberry County class of 2018-2019 kicked off their year on September 26 with a Team Building Day. - - Courtesy photo The Leadership Newberry County class of 2018-2019 kicked off their year on September 26 with a Team Building Day. - - The Team Building Day was held at Camp Kinard. - - Courtesy photo The Team Building Day was held at Camp Kinard. - - The class will meet monthly for another eight months to learn more about Newberry County and complete the course by proposing a class project. - - Courtesy photo The class will meet monthly for another eight months to learn more about Newberry County and complete the course by proposing a class project. - - Bill and Mary Ann Cross hosted an Open House on September 25 at their historic Colonial Revival home located at 519 Boundary Street in Newberry. The former residence of S.C. Chief Justice Eugene Blease is now available for lease. - - Courtesy photo Bill and Mary Ann Cross hosted an Open House on September 25 at their historic Colonial Revival home located at 519 Boundary Street in Newberry. The former residence of S.C. Chief Justice Eugene Blease is now available for lease. - -

We hosted “Meet Dominion Energy” on September 18 when Interstate Marketing Manager Jason Waters visited the Chamber to provide information and answer questions about the company’s proposed merger with SCE&G.

The Newberry County Young Professionals held a Financial Wellness workshop on September 18.

We hosted the Ribbon Cutting for Newberry Yoga on September 26. We congratulate Susan Dorton and Jane Wyatt on this venture. Be sure to visit them at 1121 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry.

Join us on October 4 from 8-9:00 a.m. in Community Hall as we host the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce for the Grassroots Tour. This is your opportunity as a business person and community member to provide feedback as they put together their legislative agenda for the coming year. Contact us to reserve your spot for this session and a light breakfast.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market will begin on October 13 and run each Saturday through November 17 from 9-11:00 a.m. in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. Come out and find your fresh, local produce, baked goods, and plants.

