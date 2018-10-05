How many times have we said things that we wish we could take back? Often we may speak before we think, and some times it’s not the words that we speak to others that hurt them, but it’s the way we speak them.

I pray often and ask God to help me be quite when I need to be and help me speak when I need to and give me the words and right attitude when I do speak.

We don’t intend to hurt others, but some times we do. We say we are sorry, but the damage is already done.

Jesus tells us we will give account for every idle word that we speak.

“But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.” Matthew 12:36.

If we commit our life to Jesus including our tongue and ask Him for wisdom then we can be an encouragement and a help to others.

So let’s be careful of the words we speak and the way we speak them.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

