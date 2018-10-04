What’s happening in Newberry County

-

Ladies and gentlemen,

With the school year in full swing and fall weather just around the corner, I just wanted to take this opportunity to update you on some important events happening in Newberry County and around our state.

First of all, I would like to sincerely thank our first responders, sheriff’s office, fire departments, EMS teams, disaster preparedness staff, armed service personnel, and countless others who helped prepare Newberry and surrounding counties against potential and actual damage from Hurricane Florence. I would also like to thank everyone who has or is currently aiding disaster relief efforts in affected parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, and all areas still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. I hope you will join me in praying for all those affected by this storm, for those who have lost homes and even loved ones, and I encourage you to help recovery efforts however you choose.

On that note, please beware of fraudulent solicitations for hurricane relief funds or similar efforts. Only give to organizations you know and trust, and never give your credit card information over the telephone. However, please do not let this prevent you from contributing to legitimate causes. Trust, but verify.

For Whitmire residents, the public post office meeting that was scheduled for Sept. 25 has been postponed until after October 13. I have been informed that the postmaster has been called out on route inspections, and will not return until then. I will work to make sure another meeting is scheduled as soon as possible, so that all your concerns and questions about Whitmire’s postal service can be resolved.

As a side note, I hope to see you at Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest on October 6 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. This is one of our favorite community festivals, and I encourage you to bring the family for a day of fun and fellowship in historic Downtown Newberry.

As always, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the South Carolina House of Representatives, and I urge you to contact me if I can be of any assistance.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Martin.jpg

Rick Martin Contributing Columnist

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 – Newberry County.

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 - Newberry County.