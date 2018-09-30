-

It’s livestock show season in South Carolina! While many may think the innocence of a child and his show animal vanished into the pages of Charlotte’s Web, we encourage you to venture out and watch these kids put their hard work on display. They have each spent countless hours in hot pastures and barns learning to work with lead ropes, handle their chickens, nurse sick animals, gather the eggs, and more. Many have attended clinics to learn to care for and show their animals.

All this culminates in the Fall Livestock Show Season. From early August, through October, and into November, these youths spend their weekends loading cattle trailers and poultry pens to haul their show animals to different counties around the state in hopes of bringing home a blue ribbon and premium money. This is not a cheap hobby, but hard work over the course of the year can lead to a savings account for these kids.

Raising an animal can have a profound impact on someone, young, old, and every age in between. The 4-H Livestock Program gives youth the chance to experience a wide array of cognitive, emotional, intellectual, and social activities. Youth can experience raising, caring for, training, and showing livestock species. Or they can take part in livestock enthusiast programs that do not require ownership of livestock. Either way, our mission is to facilitate the development of life skills through animal agriculture experiences.

S.C. 4-H offers youth several outlets for entering the livestock show arena: starting small with rabbits or chickens and ranging all the way up to larger animals such as beef or dairy cows, with sheep, goats, and pigs in between. In addition to hands on experience with animals, all of these projects teach kids responsibility by using project record books to keep records of their projects. Record books are age specific. The books allow kids to set goals and follow their progress, track profits and losses, and document medical records. Participants also include project photos, a story, and research topics specific to their project animal.

There are several livestock shows coming up, many in conjunction with county fairs. Contact Newberry County 4-H at awillin@clemson.edu or 803-276-1091 x142 for more details on each show.

• Anderson Livestock Show in Pendleton, September 21-23

Poultry, Goats, Swine, Beef, and Dairy

• S.C. Foothills Heritage Fair in Westminster, September 25-30

Dogs, Poultry, Beef, Rabbit, Swine, and Goats

• Orangeburg County Fair in Orangeburg, October 2-7

Dairy, Beef, Swine, Goats, Rabbits, and Poultry

• SC State Fair in Columbia, October 11-22

Dairy, Horse, Swine, Sheep, Beef, Rabbit, Poultry, and Goats

• Georgia-Carolina State Fair in Augusta, October 14-22

Beef, Swine, Goats, and Dairy

• Union County Ag Fair in Union, October 16-19

Beef, Poultry, Lambs, Dairy, Goats, and Rabbits

• Western Carolina State Fair in Aiken, October 26-27

Goats and Beef

• Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson, October 24-November 4

Goats

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_2016-2.jpg

Alana West Contributing Columnist

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.