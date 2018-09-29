How technology has changed law enforcement

-

One of the prime projects on the Capital Projects Sales Tax proviso was the development of an 800 MHz public safety communications system. This system would allow near seamless coverage for your first responders in the law enforcement, fire, rescue and EMS community. It would also allow interoperable communications with public safety agencies in adjoining counties and across the state.

For forty years I have seen law enforcement and the fire service evolve with new equipment and better techniques. Back in the day, we didn’t have proper communications to respond quickly to calls, nor did we have that critical lifeline to our home bases. Most of us did not even have a walkie talkie, which is now a part of our issued equipment. The system currently deployed for the emergency services of fire/rescue/EMS are based on a 1960’s technology and an early 1970’s technology for the law enforcement radios. In addition many, if not most, law enforcement agencies have migrated to this system. This makes mutli-jurisdictional communications virtually impossible.

The nature of our business has evolved as well. In the past, most crimes were committed by individuals in the community. Now, we find those violating the laws and victimizing our residents may travel through several counties on a crime spree. In addition, our fire and rescue personnel are expected to battle fires in larger structures with hazardous materials. Often, we are called upon to go to other jurisdictions to help and conversely other agencies are asked to come to our aid. Adequate communications are the key to safety and efficiency. With crime and emergency response the world is flat.

Recently, first responders from Newberry County were planning on a response to Hurricane Florence. It appeared this event would be statewide and cause major damage. We have been asked to help areas that were ravaged by the storm. Had the storm moved on its mid path direction, there is no doubt Newberry County would have asked for outside assistance.

Having this new radio system will make the preparation, response, and mitigation of a potential disaster easier. While we are rolling out the radios and have not completely implemented the local system’s infrastructure, we are far enough along that we can communicate with Emergency Management, SLED, Highway Patrol, and the majority of local agencies in South Carolina. Before the fist of the year, we will have this system completely built out and the radios installed. Personnel are undergoing training presently and will receive their radios after completed.

There is absolutely no way we could have this system of protection had it not been for the Capital Project Sales Tax. On behalf of the first responders locally and across the state, thank you for helping us obtain this state-of-the-art lifesaving network.

Within the next few months, we will have this system in place and operable for our emergency services personnel. It will be leaps and bounds above what we currently have and will no doubt enhance the public safety of Newberry County.

We thank the citizens for their support of this project.

Sheriff Lee Foster Contributing Columnist

Lee Foster is the sheriff of Newberry County.

