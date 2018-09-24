In God’s Word we find strength that we need for today and every day of our life.

God knows that we can not live a perfect life, that’s why He gave us the Bible to help us understand what a lot of people went through.

The Old Testament is a school master to help us understand that we needed a Saviour, so He gave His Son Jesus so we could have salvation.

The New Testament gives us understanding that God’s Grace redeemed us from our sin. No matter what sin we have committed God will cleans us through His Son Jesus Christ. His forgiveness is for the asking. He wants us to come to Him with an humble heart.

“Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find: Knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh fineth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” Matthew 7:7-8.

“For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.” Luke 19:10 .

God has enough Grace for everyone.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

