What the Chamber can do for you

Many people think that just because they are unable to attend Chamber functions, that investing in the Chamber would not have any benefits. While being engaged in the various events and activities does expose one to the additional resources and professionals that could benefit your business or career, there are so many other benefits that you reap.

Profits: Investment in the Chamber of Commerce returns dividends. Membership services and community programs expose you to new markets and fellow businesses.

Publicity: As a part of the Chamber, members share in the publicity of getting things done for the community.

Programs: Our programs and events increase the quality of life for current and potential residents and visitors. We partner with other entities when collective efforts will produce better benefits.

Participation: Through involvement, you can be a part of representing the voice of business and the professional community.

Prestige: Chamber membership puts you in the company of community leaders. Your ideas, input, and actions are translated into results.

Advocacy –Your Voice for Business:

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce provides representation on the local, state, and national levels, as well as monitors issues of the county municipalities and state government. Your Chamber is a member of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and participates in the Newberry County Governmental Association.

We are located on the first floor of Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. You are welcome to visit us and find out how we can work with you to help you in your business needs. We can also be reached at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org. Sign up for our weekly newsletter that advertises various Chamber, community, and member events, and don’t forget to like us on Facebook.

Upcoming:

September 25 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m.

Open House at the historic Colonial Revival home located at 519 Boundary Street in Newberry. The former residence of S.C. Chief Justice Eugene Blease is now available for lease. This event is hosted by Bill and Mary Ann Cross.

September 26 at 12:30 p.m.

Newberry Yoga will host their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. This new yoga studio owned by Susan Dorton and Jane Wyatt is located at 1121 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry.

On September 27 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m.

Business After Hours in the cafeteria of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. This networking event with food and beverages is open to current and potential Chamber members. NCMH is both sponsor and host for this event.

October 4 from 8:00 until 9:00 a.m.

South Carolina Chamber Grassroots Tour

This is your opportunity as a business person and community member to provide feedback as they put together their legislative agenda for the coming year. Contact us to reserve your spot for this session and a light breakfast.

We are preparing for a fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market. From 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. each Saturday from October 13 through November 17, you will be able to shop for your favorite produce and baked goods from local vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor or a sponsor, contact us or visit grownewberry.com.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

