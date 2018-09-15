Upcoming Chamber Events

-

“Meet Dominion Energy” on September 18, please join us for a special presentation by Dominion Energy about the company’s proposed merger with SCE&G. Interstate Marketing Manager Jason Waters will be on hand at the Chamber from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. to give you the latest information and to answer questions about how your business or home could be affected. Reserve your spot by contacting us at 803-276-4274 or liz@newberrycounty.org.

On September 18 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., the Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) will host a professional development workshop on Financial Wellness. The program is open to all ages and will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1515 Boundary Street in downtown Newberry. There will be a five dollar charge for the general public. Members of NYP are free to attend.

On September 25 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., you are invited to an Open House at the historic Colonial Revival home located at 519 Boundary Street in Newberry. The former residence of S.C. Chief Justice Eugene Blease is now available for lease. This event is hosted by Bill and Mary Ann Cross.

At 12:30 p.m. on September 26, Newberry Yoga will host their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. This new yoga studio owned by Susan Dorton and Jane Wyatt is located at 1121 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. Classes are now underway!

On September 27 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., you are invited to Business After Hours in the cafeteria of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. This networking event with food and beverages is open to current and potential Chamber members. NCMH is both sponsor and host for this event.

Save the date for October 4. From 8:00 until 9:00 a.m., we will host representatives from the South Carolina Chamber as part of their grassroots campaign. They would like feedback from local business and community people as they put together their legislative agenda for the coming year. Contact us to reserve your spot for this session and a light breakfast.

We are preparing for a fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market. From 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. each Saturday from October 13 through November 17, you will be able to shop for your favorite produce and baked goods from local vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor or a sponsor, contact us or visit grownewberry.com.

We are located on the first floor of Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. You are welcome to visit us and find out how we can work with you to help you in your business needs and to help you learn more about Newberry County. We can also be reached at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org. You can also sign up for our weekly newsletter that advertises various Chamber, community, and member events, and don’t forget to like us on Facebook.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Michelle-Long-1.jpg

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.