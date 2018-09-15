Recommendations for Senior Safety

-

AARP is a worldwide organization that promotes dignity and purpose for elder persons encouraging them to “serve and not be served.”

Teresa Arnold, AARP S.C. director, is spokesperson. She will discuss recommendations from a Long Term Task Forum Report that coordinates prevention services for seniors.

Falls are devastating expensive and health concern. Falls are responsible for more fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults than any other cause. One third of adults over 65 experience a fall each year, and 30 percent sustain injuries that make it difficult to return to independent living.

According to The State of Health and Aging in America, S.C. ranks in the bottom quartile of states for falls with injury in the past year. Inpatient hospital charges related to falls were 65 and up. Medicaid paid over $47 million in inpatient hospital charges related to falls

WHO FALLS?

• 1/3 of the population 65 and older and it increases to half population; of those, 1/3 who fall never recover.

• 85 percent of all falls occur at home.

• 59 percent of falls are due to physical or medical conditions.

• The rest are a result from accidents or tripping over something.

What causes falls and how can we prevent them?

• Practice your balance.

• Make sure you have your sight and hearing checked. regularly.

• Be aware of your feet.

• Take care of your equipment.

• If you live alone learn how to get up from a fall. Have a relative or friend call you daily.

For more information call during business hours toll free. 866-389- 5633 (AARP).

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

