The Literacy Council is a Cool Place!

Happy September from the Newberry County Literacy Council. September brings the hope of cooler weather and also the beginning of Council activities and programs described in last month’s column: the kids’ after-school program at the Literacy Council, the Saturday Academy at Newberry Elementary, the Weekly Reader Book Club, and the People’s College. We also look forward to opportunities that take us out of the Council office on Main Street to participate in activities elsewhere. We described our trip to the Gullah Festival in Beaufort in one of our summer columns, fifty of us on the bus to enjoy Gullah history and culture.

Fall will bring more opportunities for us to venture forth. First, we will be attending several Opera House performances. In October, we will see “Ain’t Misbehavin,” a musical review based on the Harlem Renaissance and the music of Fats Waller and other notable African-American musicians of the 1920s and 30s. To quote from the Duke University Theatre Studies Program, “Although not quite a biography, Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the humor and infectious energy of this American original (Fats Waller) as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.” The Harlem Renaissance was a cultural and artistic movement, centered in Harlem and created by African-American artists, that produced an explosion of literary works and music. “Ain’t Misbehavin” opened on Broadway in 1978 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Next, in December, we will attend “A Christmas Carol,” the classic story by Charles Dickens. The Weekly Reader Book Club may also travel again, if only a short distance. We are in discussion with the Newberry Arts Center about taking a pottery class in their clay studio which is next to our office. Barbara Chapman, our director, has collaborated with Marguerite Palmer, the director of the Arts Center, on other projects. We thought it might be fun and educational to learn about working with clay while also reading about it. Some of you may know there is a rich history of African-American potters in South Carolina. As one example, Leonard Todd has written a book called “Carolina Clay: The Life and Legend of the Slave Potter Dave.” Dave was born around 1801 and was taught to turn pots in Edgefield for his owner’s business. Dave also learned to read and write, in violation of the law at the time, and often signed his creations and wrote short verses on them. These pots are treasured today and in museums all over the country. The yearly Clay Conference sponsored by the Newberry Arts Center in February will highlight the influence and contributions of African-American potters.

The Literacy Council enjoys being an active member of the community, collaborating with other programs and participating in community events (such as Oktoberfest and the Christmas parade). We teach the value of community engagement to those who join our various programs and so we want to model engagement as an organization. A community thrives when its people, its groups, its clubs, and its organizations work together to make the community vibrant and meaningful.

The final comment for this column is about the People’s College. The course for this fall, beginning next Monday at 5:30 p.m., is called “Conscience, Morality, and Democracy.” We will be pondering questions such as: In what sense can democracy be considered a moral system? What does it mean, as a citizen in a democracy, to have a conscience? How do we develop our personal code of morality and our own conscience? To help us reflect on these questions we will read three books, one about the moral basis of democracy by Eleanor Roosevelt, one by Marian Wright Edelman (a South Carolina native) about mentors who inspired her, and one about Reinhold Niebuhr, theologian, public intellectual, and social ethics, whose writings and speeches inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., countless politicians, and much social policy in the 20th Century.

Part of what we do at the Literacy Council is introduce readers to great ideas and great thinkers who can provoke us, inspire us, challenge us, and enliven us – to live better lives, be more engaged citizens, and join conversations about how we make our communities better for all. A final note: the Literacy Council has published a booklet of all the columns we have written for The Observer over the last four years. We continue to be grateful to The Observer for allowing us this space. The booklet is available at our office at 1208 Main. Until next time, happy reading!

Joseph McDonald is a retired sociology professor from Newberry College and has worked with the Newberry County Literacy Council for more than 20 years as a tutor and board member. The Literacy Council is located at 1208 Main Street. Visit newberryread.com, call 803-276-8086 or send an email to newberrycountyli@bellsouth.net for more information.

