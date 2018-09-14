Calling Breast Cancer Survivors

-

Later this month, The Newberry Observer will be publishing a special section for breast cancer awareness. As many people know, breast cancer awareness, or any cancer awareness, helps to reduce the stigma of the disease through education on symptoms and treatment. The hope is that greater knowledge will lead to earlier detection, which is associated with higher long-term survival rates.

This will also be the goal of the special section we will be doing later this month, to not only bring awareness, but also spotlight survivors in Newberry County.

For those who do not know, breast cancer is cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts, according to the Mayo Clinic. After skin cancer, it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States. However, the disease can occur in both men and woman, but the Mayo Clinic reports that it is far more common in women.

Awareness and research funding has helped create advances in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. In fact, survival rates have increased, and the number of deaths associated with the disease is steadily declining. They further say the decline is largely due to factors such as earlier detection, a new personalized approach to treatment and a better understanding of the disease.

So like I said earlier, this breast cancer awareness special section will have survivor spotlights. A look at local survivors, their stories of fighting the disease, and any advice they would give someone who was recently diagnosed.

This is the part where I would like to request survivors reach out to us, we would love to hear from you and try and get your story in this special section. Whether you are male or female, contact us and we can work to try and get your story in this special section. My email is awigger@newberryobserver.com, or you can reach me by calling our main line number here, 803-276-0625.

Let’s work together to further end the stigma, and bring awareness to breast cancer and help others who may be going through a difficult time with their own diagnosis.

Inside Out Andrew Wigger

Andrew Wigger is the editor for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@newberryobserver.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

