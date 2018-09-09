-

First I want to thank Newberry County and churches for all your prayers and help thanks Mr. H you know who you are. We have been busy since you’ve last heard from us, we as a church proclaimed GOOD WILL WIN, OVERCOME EVIL. Well the contractor never helped or tried to help, but we put that in God hands. And my friends it seemed like all hell broke loose, things I could not imagine, but we press through all adversities and continue to do the work of the Lord, He is always on time.

Our goal is $5,000 dollars so far we raised $600 and we took that money and got started. When one is working for God, rest assured He will step in on time, that doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes, but we confess, repent, and move on.

We are blessed to have people that will help us in our time of need. Our annual revival is September 23-26. Our speakers will be Elder Williams of Greenwood, South Carolina and Monday through Wednesday Overseer Marcus Long of Batesburg, South Carolina heavy hitters good soldiers service will begin Sunday 2:00 p.m. this service will be at Whitmire Community Center, 1222 Glenn Street, Whitmire, South Carolina, weekly services Monday through Wednesday will be at 194 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, S.C.

Churches, groups, quartets here is something for you, a benefit rally “Reviving the Church” on October 6 at 3:00 p.m. If you would to participate please give our sponsors’ for this program a call Evangelist Elizabeth and Deacon Edwards a call 1-803-944-0796.

Remember we walk by faith not by sight (2Corinthians 5:7). Remember if bad things happens ask the Savior to help you and He will. We still need help. Sheetrock mud, screws and popcorn spray for the ceiling and last but not least paint. I have full confidence that there are good people in Newberry County and they will help. Good will always overcome evil because God is good all the time. If you would like to donate send to Shiloh Outreach of Whitmire South Carolina, 194 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, South Carolina 29178.

For we look not at things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which not seen are eternal.(2 Corinthians 4:18) and if you mess up confess, repent, and move forward. MAY GOD BLESS YOU.

We will keep you updated.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_IMG_20170422_184450.jpg

Geneva Ware Contributing Columnist

Geneva Ware is the pastor at Shiloh Outreach Baptist Church, the church’s ceiling recently caved in and they are working to repair the damage.

