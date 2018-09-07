Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Should Do to “Fall” for Newberry

-

After a hot and humid summer many locals are ready for the crisp and cool weather of fall and all that comes with it; changing leaves, cool mornings, autumn activities, and of course, football. Here are our top 10 things you can do to “fall” for Newberry this season.

1. New Season at the Newberry Opera House

The robust 21st season at the Newberry Opera House has begun. Shows range from jazz big band performances and traditional operas, to country favorites and tribute bands a la the Beatles, ABBA, Queen and Michael Jackson. They have also continued their acclaimed family adventure series that offers an abundance of family friendly shows featuring dance, music, and more. With over 100 shows, this season is not one to miss! Visit www.newberryoperahouse.com for a full listing of performances.

2. Fall Agritourism

Surrounded by farms and pastures, Newberry offers an abundance of fun fall agritourism opportunities for families of all ages. Kick off fall “ag” at the Newberry Ag Expo & Rodeo festival at the PD Johnson Farm, Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8 (www.newberryagexpo.com). Make plans to reserve a weekend to visit Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze and Lever Farms! Just 15 minutes from town, both farms host wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin games and other fun “fall on the farm” themed activities. Do-Si-Jo’s opens for the fall season September 22 and Lever Farms Opens for fall fun the 1st Saturday in October. In Downtown Newberry the Grow Newberry Farmers Market returns for their six week fall season. Don’t miss your fix of farm-fresh produce, locally raised eggs and meats, fresh baked breads and goodies, and even wonderful crafts that make great holiday gifts. Visit them in Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday October 13-November 17.

3. Newberry Community Players: Steel Magnolias

The Newberry Community Players fall season begins with a show many southerners agree is a southern pop-culture standard, Steel Magnolias. The female cast of characters, “delicate as the magnolia flower, but tough as steel,” navigate their bond of friendship in a small-town southern community, coping with celebration and loss. Don’t miss the players fall production of Steel Magnolias September 21, 22, 28, and 29. Details on the show and other upcoming fall productions including Rocky Horror at the Ritz Theater can be found at www.theritzonline.com/season.

4. Newberry Oktoberfest

Don’t miss the celebration of Newberry’s founding German Heritage at the Newberry Oktoberfest. The one-day-only festival features authentic German cuisine, German Biergartens, and a plethora of quality art & craft vendors. The Rocktoberfest stage features live polka music, variety hits, and Best German Traditional Dress contest that is open to all ages! Several new additions to the free activities in Kindertown include rock climbing, human bowling, fifty foot inflatable obstacle course, and free face painting, as well as the return of event favorites like carousel rides, balloon animals, and Newberry Hospital kids activity tent. The family favorite free marionette puppet shows will also be held in the Ritz Theater throughout the day. Classic Cars will be on display along with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile by Downtown’s original Coca Cola Mural. All this and more can be found at the free admission festival. To plan your day visit www.newberryoktoberfest.com or call 803-321-1015.

5. Rock the Ritz

The Newberry Downtown Development Association invites you to keep the fun of Oktoberfest going with them at their first ROCK the Ritz event! Join them the night of Oktoberfest at 5 p.m. for a rocking concert in downtown Newberry’s Ritz Theater featuring 80s cover band Hijacked and headliners, Heart Breaker, the ultimate Heart tribute band. For tickets and details on this event visit www.newberrygroovenbrew.com/rock-the-ritz.

6. Enoree River Harvest Festival

The annual Enoree River Harvest Festival returns on October 13 to Newberry. Visit the winery on this day for live music, food trucks, art and craft vendors, and the launch of their popular seasonal cranberry wine. Enoree River Winery will also introduce cranberry wine slushies to the menu. Can’t make it to the festival? Don’t worry! You’ll have the opportunity to visit them on Sundays for the Pack the Porch live music series this fall too. For details on the winery’s fall events visit www.enoreeriverwinery.com/events.

7. Newberry College Homecoming

Newberry College will host five home Football games this fall, including the annual Homecoming weekend October 26-28. The College plans to host a variety of fun activities for Newberry alumni, students, and fans all weekend long, including the annual homecoming 5k, parade, marching band and music performances, “family luncheon,” tailgating, and football game. For details on public homecoming events check out www.newberry.edu/homecoming.

8. Autumn Color Fun

In addition to getting outside and experiencing the fun of local festivals, football, and farms, you can make your own fall fun by taking time to get out and experience the changing season. Fall is a great time of year to go hiking, biking, or just on a neighborhood stroll to take in the beautiful changing colors of the leaves and breathe in the fresh crisp air. Consider paying a visit to one of our many local parks in the city, Lynch’s Woods, or a quick trip to Sumter National Forest, just minutes from Newberry, to get your fix of nature in autumn.

9. Ghost Tours

Joy Ride LLC invites you to a unique take on traditional Newberry Halloween Ghost Tours! The walk-and-ride style tour will take visitors on foot down Newberry’s historic Main Street where they will hear spooky stories about the ghosts of downtown. Tour-goers will then take a ride with Joy Ride to Newberry College, hearing additional stories along the way. The stories are not only fun, but filled with great historical information about Newberry, offering a real Halloween treat to participants. Tours will be held the nights of October 26 and 27. For details on the tours call (877) 218-2899.

10. Veteran’s Day Parade

The annual Newberry Veteran’s Day Parade is returning this fall. The parade features local ROTC groups, scouts, bands, and the Newberry area American Legion (the organizers of the event), as well as the patriotic displays of support of our local Veterans and active duty Armed Forces! Come downtown with family and friends in your best red, white, and blue to show your support for our Vets. The parade is followed by a short service honoring our Veterans and a meal for veterans that are present, sponsored by Samsung. Don’t miss it on November the 10th at 10 a.m. For details contact Henry Brooks at 924-3629 or Eugene Brooks at 276-0408.

These are only 10 ideas for things to do this fall around town, but there are many more activities happening! For information about these events and other events happening in the City of Newberry this fall visit www.cityofnewberry.com and click on events.

Mary Alex Kopp Contributing Columnist

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event coordinator for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.

