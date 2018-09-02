Get Out of Town!

-

As the weather gradually cools, take advantage of being outdoors and maybe wander around and take in some things you might not have noticed when you were blinded by the heat. Get out of your town and go see a different one!

Both Little Mountain and Pomaria have had some park improvements. Both are perfect for a morning or afternoon picnic and enjoying nature. If you’re into walking or hiking, check out the Peak to Prosperity Passage and Lynch’s Woods Passage of the Palmetto Trail. You can learn more at palmettoconservation.org.

The Town of Prosperity recently held their sidewalk dedication. While the dedication day was indeed a hot one, this month’s climate is more suitable for you to make your way to Town Square and see some of the beautification that has taken place. You’ll also notice a few facelifts in the area. Visit with the merchants and let them know how great it looks!

If you haven’t stopped by Genesis, located at 1104 Main Street in downtown Newberry yet, do yourself a favor and do so soon. Not only is the coffee excellent, but the space is perfect to catch up with friends or to use as a work space. They specialize in offering fare trade coffees, cereals, snacks, and other goods. They also offer delivery service and other specialized services to suit your needs.

Newberry Yoga, located at 1121 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry, is offering complimentary classes during the month of August and will begin their full schedule on September 10. Find more information at newberryyogastudio.com and check out some classes that meet your interest.

While you’re downtown Newberry, you’ll notice some additional activity taking place in some of the storefronts. Keep checking back to see what’s new!

We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org. We would welcome talking with you about the Chamber and our role in the community.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

