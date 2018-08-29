-

Ladies and gentlemen,

As our county’s students, teachers, and staff go back to school, and as we come to the home stretch of summertime, I just wanted to update you on some important events in Newberry County.

On August 11, I was honored to attend the Town of Prosperity’s sidewalk and clock dedication and Prosperity’s Hoppin’ festival. Untold numbers of individuals put in the work to make all of this happen, and we have all of them to thank. It was also a pleasure to recognize the Prosperity All-Star Ponytails softball team on their championship victory. I encourage you all to come see what’s new in downtown Prosperity!

There have been many misconceptions and some confusion about the Dominion/SCANA merger. After speaking with many of you, I spoke to Dominion Energy, and they have decided to come to Newberry to address our concerns and answer all our questions at a forum on Monday, August 27 at the Newberry Opera House (1201 McKibben Street). Doors open 5:30 p.m., with the forum at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Please share this opportunity to address the future of energy in South Carolina, and I look forward to seeing you there.

As always, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the South Carolina House of Representatives, and I urge you to contact me if I can be of any assistance.

Rick Martin Contributing Columnist

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 – Newberry County.

