Young Life kicking off soon

Young Life events will kick off within the next couple weeks as summer break ends and kids return to high school. Excitement for Young Life to kick off again has been building all summer. Many returning students are already asking when the first club will be, and rising freshman have been looking forward to getting involved now that they are in high school.

Although the weekly Mid-Carolina and Newberry clubs did not continue over the summer, it was a highlight for Young Life because of the camp trip, camp follow up, and the combined small group gatherings. Approximately thirty students came to summer camp this year, and close to twenty of them continued coming to the daily activities during the two weeks following camp. The small group gatherings, called Campaigners, continued once per week and focused on questions that the students submitted themselves: Who is God? What does the bible say about weed? Why should I wait until marriage to have sex? Although there were several other questions, each gathering looked the same: kids and their Young Life leaders sat in a circle and talked honestly about real life subjects without judgment. Young Life leaders are caring adults that enter the world of kids, build meaningful relationships, and influence the next generation to live rich, purposeful lives. They are heroes who love every kid just the way they are while pushing them toward their God-given potential.

Many kids experienced significant life transformation over the summer, too. Some worked up the courage to call and forgive their absent fathers. Some began attending local churches and got baptized. Others began seeking help to deal with the traumas in their pasts. Seniors befriended freshman. Outcasts found loving friends. Certainly, God has allowed Young Life to play a part in seeing lives changed. However, it does not stop there. Young Life also gets to play a part in seeing families and even the whole community transformed.

There are events coming up on the calendar for kids and adults alike. For students at both Newberry and Mid-Carolina, Campaigners will continue on Tuesday nights for now at the respective locations for each school. Freshman Club will give all rising ninth-graders the opportunity to experience Young Life for themselves on August 27 at the Young Life clubhouse at 1529 Main Street, Newberry. Regular clubs for each school will resume beginning September 10 (Newberry club at the clubhouse and Mid-Carolina club at a student’s house in Prosperity). Weekend camp for students will be December 7-9 at Carolina Point in Brevard, N.C. For adults, Young Life will be hosting a Trivia Night on October 13 in Newberry as well as its annual banquet in the spring. As always, all adults are welcome to visit any club or even serve as adult guests on our camp trips!

The best way to stay updated on all things Young Life is to check our website at newberry.younglife.org or sign up for our text reminders by texting “@mcevent” or “@nbycl” to 81010 – and you are always welcome to call (803)394-7539 with any questions.

Thanks to everyone who continues to support Newberry County Young Life!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1__DSC7758.jpg

Cole Harper Contributing Columnist

Cole Harper is an area leader with Newberry County Young Life, he can be reached at coleharper@newberry.younglife.org.

